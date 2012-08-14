Aug 14 Private equity funds that invest in
emerging markets may have raised similar amounts of cash in the
first half of 2012 than a year earlier, but they used less of
it, the Emerging Markets Private Equity Association said on
Tuesday.
Investments totaling $9.8 billion in disclosed value were
completed in the first six months of the year, down 34 percent
from $14.9 billion a year earlier, the EMPEA said.
However, fundraising of $17.2 billion in the first half puts
the figure on track to match the $38.5 billion for the whole of
2011, the association said.
The resilience in fundraising levels came from a short list
of individual deals closing, "including the largest pan-emerging
markets fund raised to date, Capital International's $3 billion
sixth fund, and two of the largest Turkey funds ever raised,"
according to the EMPEA.
The top 10 funds of the 60 that held closes through midyear
accounted for 75 percent of capital raised, compared with 37
percent in all of 2011 and 35 percent in 2010, the group said.
The belief that emerging markets will grow still drives
private equity capital to those countries, EMPEA Chief Executive
Officer Sarah Alexander said in a statement.
"However, private equity firms grappling with legal and
regulatory uncertainty and anticipated currency depreciation are
slowing the pace of investments or alternatively looking to
listed markets, which may offer readier opportunities for exit,"
she said.
The number of acquisition deals fell 8 percent for China and
25 percent for India, but increased 53 percent in Brazil, 42
percent in the Middle East and North Africa, and 27 percent in
Sub-Saharan Africa, the EMPEA said.
Fundraising for China also sank, to $4 billion in the first
half from $11 billion a year earlier, while the nation's share
of global capital raised fell to 23 percent from 53 percent.
"In light of growing investor awareness of opportunities
elsewhere in Emerging Asia, and the challenging exit and
regulatory environment in China, we anticipate a potential shift
away from China-only strategies in favor of a more regionalized
approach, consistent with the pattern among many Asian funds
being raised today," Alexander said.
Deal activity particularly slowed at the upper end of the
market, with the number of deals worth more than $100 million
off by a third, the statement said.