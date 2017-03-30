* Global Assets in 2017 reut.rs/2ne9sjH
By Marc Jones
LONDON, March 30 Emerging markets have had a
stellar start to the year, with equities delivering
world-beating returns in the first 2017 quarter and the Mexican
peso topping currency gains with a 10 percent bounce against the
dollar.
There have been the odd laggard - Turkey has seen the lira
slump and some Latin American commodity plays have retreated as
oil prices have toppled back again - but for the most part it
has been a bumper few months.
"We have been in an unloved asset class for a long time and
because we had good year last year a lot of people are now
coming back in," said Aberdeen Asset Management EM portfolio
manager Viktor Szabo.
As this Reuters checklist shows tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh
Mexico's peso has recouped almost all of ground it lost
after Donald Trump's U.S. election. Other strong emerging
currency performers so far this year include the rouble and the
zloty.
The FX tailwinds have helped MSCI's emerging equity index
rise a tidy 13 percent, outperforming developed peers.
The strongest performers have been Polish stocks,
having risen 20 percent in dollar terms after years of
underperformance, helped by a 6-percent jump in the zloty
.
Chilean, Mexican, Indian, Chinese, Brazilian and Turkish
stocks have taken off, climbing somewhere between 18 and 10
percent in dollar terms. tmsnrt.rs/2hn5N02
Bonds denominated in emerging currencies have also had a
blinder returning 7 percent as major economies like Brazil have
chopped down interest rates, the global growth outlook has
improved and investors' worries have stayed largely dormant.
That compares to a paltry 0.8 percent for U.S. Treasuries
and just 1.4 percent for German Bunds reut.rs/2ne9sjH
"Some of the concerns around the policies of the new Trump
administration, on trade and on China, have not been put to rest
necessarily but they have been mitigated some what," said PIMCO
emerging market portfolio manager Yacov Arnopolin.
"A stabilisation of China's economy and the renminbi has
also been a positive," he added, saying it had created something
of a "virtuous cycle".
Emerging sovereign dollar bonds have returned 4 percent, led
by an 8 percent gain by Egypt after it secured an IMF deal late
last year. Even South Africa has rallied strongly despite
worries about the future of its finance minister and investment
grade sovereign credit rating.
NEXT QUARTER BACK?
The coming few months have plenty in store, starting with a
meeting between U.S. and Chinese presidents Donald Trump and Xi
Jinping next week that will set the tone on issues from trade
protectionism and currency manipulation to North Korea.
Czech central bankers hope to avoid Swiss franc-style chaos
as they remove their 27-per-euro cap on the crown, Indonesia
could be lifted to investment grade by S&P not to mention Turkey
voting on U.S.-like presidential powers for Tayyip Erodogan.
PIMCO's Arnopolin says EM is looking "in pretty decent shape
on a cyclical horizon" and is likely to be less volatile than
some of world's developed markets, but others sense the recent
pace of the rally may require a breather.
Brazilian oil and mining giant's Petrobras and
Vale have already seen near 20 percent corrections
from their peaks of the year.
The IMF is expected to downgrade growth forecasts for large
parts of Latin America and Reuters data shows there are
currently twice as many puts - or bearish bets - on the iShares
MSCI Emerging Markets exchange-traded fund, as bullish ones. here
What's more, asset correlations have started to break down,
most notably in the dollar's inverse relationship with
commodities. Normally, a rising dollar means lower commodity
prices, and vice versa. But both have fallen in recent weeks.
"We are at a crucial stage of this EM rally now, said
Rabobank's Matys.
"What is really vital though is that the Trump
administration provide some concrete details on its big fiscal
plans. Promises and pledges are not enough any more."
(Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Andrew Heavens)