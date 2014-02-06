(Adds Ghana rate hike; Indonesia c.bank comment)
LONDON Feb 6 Central banks in emerging markets
are under growing pressure to raise interest rates, to support
their currencies and head off inflation caused by weaker
exchange rates.
Some countries, such as Brazil and Indonesia, have already
been raising rates. Markets may force others, such as Hungary or
Thailand, into reversing hitherto dovish policies.
For a report on possible further policy tightening in
emerging markets, please click on
For an interactive map on emerging market currencies: here
Following is a list of countries that have raised rates or
are expected to do so in the face of an accelerating exodus of
foreign investors:
GHANA - raised interest rates by 200 basis points on Feb. 6
to 18 percent to curb a fall in the cedi currency and inflation
at three-year highs. It also has tightened foreign exchange
rules.
TURKEY - raised all its interest rates on Jan. 29: the
overnight lending rate to 12 percent from 7.75 percent, the
one-week repo rate to 10 percent from 4.5 percent, and the
overnight borrowing rate to 8 percent from 3.5 percent. The bank
said it may tighten further if necessary.
SOUTH AFRICA - raised rates for the first time in almost six
years on Jan. 30, increasing the repo rate by 50 bps to 5.50
percent.. Markets are pricing in more than 150
bps of hikes over the next six months.
INDIA - surprised markets by raising rates 25 bps on Jan. 28
to 8 percent, to dampen inflation and prepare for the risk of
major capital outflows.
BRAZIL - raised rates by a bigger-than-expected 50 bps to
10.50 percent on Jan. 15. The central bank has signalled it may
not be ready to slow its rate-hike cycle as inflation remains
high. It has raised rates 325 bps since April.
NIGERIA - lifted cash reserve requirements on public sector
deposits held by banks on Jan. 21 by 25 bps to 75 percent,
reflecting concern about naira weakness. Analysts expect rates
to rise 100 bps later this year.
INDONESIA - has raised rates by 175 bps since last June and
next meets on Feb. 13. Central bank governor Agus Martowardojo
said he would not hesitate to raise rates if needed nL3N0LB2TE
THAILAND - kept rates on hold on Jan. 22, when most analysts
had expected a cut to follow a 25-bps easing in November. The
central bank voted 4-3 to keep the rate at 2.25 percent,
reflecting its worry that the country's political crisis could
trigger capital outflows.
RUSSIA - may be forced to tighten policy if the rouble -
down 5 percent this year - falls much further. The rouble slide
will complicate the inflation picture and central bank plans to
bring inflation down to 5 percent this year.
MEXICO - held rates steady at 3.5 percent on Jan. 31 but
warned that peso depreciation may affect inflation, which is
already above the central bank's 4 percent upper limit. Governor
Agustin Carstens said the central bank was weighing whether
monetary policy needed adjusting.
MAURITIUS - central bank governor Rundheersing Bheenick said
the country needed to raise its 4.65 percent interest rate to
prevent capital flight
ROMANIA - cut interest rates to a record low 3.5 percent on
Feb. 4, but the move marks the end of a 175-bps rate-cut cycle,
analysts said. Governor Mugur Isarescu said volatile capital
flows were a risk to the inflation outlook
(Compiled by Sujata Rao; Editing by Larry King)