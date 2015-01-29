LONDON Jan 29 Credit ratings for a swathe of developing economies are at risk of falling into "junk" status and out of the top investment grade league, with up to a tenth of outstanding emerging market bonds possibly affected.

Moreover, almost $1 trillion worth of securities would be affected if emerging entities with ratings of BBB/Baa2 - two notches above junk - are included, according to calculations by BNP Paribas.

BBB-minus is the lowest investment grade category for Standard & Poor's and Fitch, while for Moody's it is Baa3. BBB/Baa2 are two notches above junk. For a report on countries at risk of downgrades click.

Here is a table detailing emerging sovereigns rated BBB/Baa2 and outstanding sovereign bonds, based on BNP Paribas data:

COUNTRY MOODY S&P FITCH SOV BONDS($BLN) Azerbaijan Baa3 BBB- BBB- 1.2 Bahrain Baa2 BBB BBB 7.0 Brazil Baa2 BBB- BBB 47.8 Bulgaria Baa2 BB+ BBB- 4.1 Colombia Baa2 BBB BBB 30.9 India Baa3 BBB- BBB- n/a Indonesia Baa3 BB+ BBB- 37.7 Morocco Ba1 BBB- BBB- 5.4 Panama Baa2 BBB BBB 10.8 Philippines Baa2 BBB BBB- 26.4 Romania Baa3 BBB- BBB- 19.1 Russia Baa3 BBB- BBB- 45.7 S Africa Baa2 BBB- BBB 16.6 Turkey* Baa3 BB+u BBB- 74.6 Uruguay Baa2 BBB- BBB- 11.0 *S&P rates Turkey on an unsolicited basis because since 2013 it does not have a rating agreement with the government (Compiled by Sujata Rao; editing by David Stamp)