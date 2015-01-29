LONDON Jan 29 Credit ratings for a swathe of
developing economies are at risk of falling into "junk" status
and out of the top investment grade league, with up to a tenth
of outstanding emerging market bonds possibly affected.
Moreover, almost $1 trillion worth of securities would be
affected if emerging entities with ratings of BBB/Baa2 - two
notches above junk - are included, according to calculations by
BNP Paribas.
BBB-minus is the lowest investment grade category for
Standard & Poor's and Fitch, while for Moody's it is Baa3.
BBB/Baa2 are two notches above junk. For a report on countries
at risk of downgrades click.
Here is a table detailing emerging sovereigns rated BBB/Baa2
and outstanding sovereign bonds, based on BNP Paribas data:
COUNTRY MOODY S&P FITCH SOV BONDS($BLN)
Azerbaijan Baa3 BBB- BBB- 1.2
Bahrain Baa2 BBB BBB 7.0
Brazil Baa2 BBB- BBB 47.8
Bulgaria Baa2 BB+ BBB- 4.1
Colombia Baa2 BBB BBB 30.9
India Baa3 BBB- BBB- n/a
Indonesia Baa3 BB+ BBB- 37.7
Morocco Ba1 BBB- BBB- 5.4
Panama Baa2 BBB BBB 10.8
Philippines Baa2 BBB BBB- 26.4
Romania Baa3 BBB- BBB- 19.1
Russia Baa3 BBB- BBB- 45.7
S Africa Baa2 BBB- BBB 16.6
Turkey* Baa3 BB+u BBB- 74.6
Uruguay Baa2 BBB- BBB- 11.0
*S&P rates Turkey on an unsolicited basis because since 2013 it
does not have a rating agreement with the government
