By Karin Strohecker
LONDON, June 3 Credit rating cuts will inflict
more pain on emerging economies and companies in the months
ahead but there are tentative signs that the multi-year long
cycle of downgrades may be near the bottom.
Emerging markets have been battered in recent years by
tumbling commodity prices, a slowdown in economic growth and
large exchange rate swings, all of which have torn their
finances apart.
Ratings agencies have reacted by relegating the credit
ratings of many countries and firms ever lower down the scales,
with once-vaunted developing countries such as Brazil and Russia
now ranked sub-investment grade - or junk in common parlance.
Investors, many of whom are sensitive to ratings changes,
have fled assets exposed to the developing world, unwinding some
of the mega-trades they built up during the 2002-2012 years.
On Friday, South Africa - the continent's most
industrialised economy and one of the world's most-traded
emerging markets - faces the ratings test, with S&P Global
assessing whether to cut its credit to "junk".
A country rated junk by two agencies becomes ineligible for
several bond indexes, forcing many investors to sell out.
Other big countries facing downgrades
this year are Turkey and Poland, the former at risk of losing
the investment grade status it gained only in 2013.
Yet, the deterioration may be slowing, investors reckon.
"In most places we are still seeing ratings downgrades
coming through but at a slower pace," said Marcelo Assalin, head
of emerging debt at NN Investment Partners.
"We saw commodity prices stabilising and actually finally
increasing, we have seen the deterioration in growth diminishing
in pace, we have seen currencies appreciate,"
"That is why I believe we will simply not see any more
downgrades of the same magnitude," he added.
Ratings actions, however, usually always lag credit
improvements, Assalin noted, hence the extremely high number of
downgrades that happened in early-2016.
There were a total 62 net negative rating actions -
downgrades or negative outlooks - on emerging sovereigns across
the three big agencies Moody's, Fitch and S&P Global, in the
first quarter of this year, according to data compiled by ICBC
Standard Bank.
But in the second quarter by end-May, there were 13 net
negative actions, 12 of them in Africa, the bank noted.
On emerging corporates net downgrades outstripped upgrades
by 123 in the first 2016 quarter but so far in the second
quarter, this number shrank to around 40, the data showed.
"While we expect net ratings to remain negative through
2016, we believe the lows have been hit and in future quarters
we should see higher lows give way to positive net ratings
dynamics in mid-2017," David Spegel, ICBC Standard's head of
global emerging markets strategy, wrote in a recent note.
TURNAROUND IN 2017?
The problem area is economic growth.
UBS research estimates growth in the 19 biggest emerging
economies is running 1.6 percent above developed peers. In 2009,
this premium was 7.5 percent.
But there are signs the slowdown is bottoming out, as
commodities stabilise from a collapse that started in mid-2014.
The International Monetary Fund expects Russia to emerge
from recession while Brazil's government predicts a recovery in
coming quarters from its worst ever funk.
Spegel acknowledges that credit trends in emerging markets
tend to be closely aligned with growth. But he added:
"The improvement of EM growth should nevertheless herald the
end of the deterioration of EM credit migration."
Argentina and Russia, problem areas until recently, have
this year enjoyed more upgrades than downgrades among companies,
Spegel noted.
Argentina's sovereign rating was recently upgraded to B from
"restricted default" by Fitch, and other agencies have also
upped their verdict after the country resumed debt payments to
restructured bond holders.
Hungary's rating is back in investment grade from Fitch for
the first time since 2012. Indonesia, whose
president has prioritised an upgrade to investment grade from
S&P Global, could see that happen at its next assessment.
COMPANIES
For companies, agencies paint a cautious picture, given
corporate ratings generally lag their underlying sovereigns.
Highly indebted firms face higher refinancing costs as U.S.
interest rates rise but lack the IMF backstop that governments
enjoy.
Diane Vazza, head of fixed income research at S&P Global
said 40 percent of corporate ratings in emerging Europe, Middle
East and Africa were on negative outlook or 'creditwatch
negative'.
That is "way above long-term average of 12 percent in the
region, which means expect additional downgrades in the near to
mid-term," Vazza said, citing geo-political risks and commodity
prices.
Fitch data showed ratings downgrades for non-financial
emerging firms rose by a third in the first four months of 2016
from a year ago.
Nonetheless, ICBC's Spegel called the recent ratings data
"encouraging".
"Our earlier concerns regarding the slow decline of the
net-ratings cycle has now been allayed by more recent signs that
the agencies have rapidly worked to catch-up with actual
fundamental conditions."
(Additional reporting by Sujata Rao; Editing by Toby Chopra)