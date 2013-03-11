* For story on emerging companies' profit squeeze, see
By Carolyn Cohn
LONDON, March 11 Smaller emerging markets
companies are drawing interest from investors wary of wilder
frontier economies but willing to delve deeper into familiar
territory in pursuit of returns.
Buying shares in firms with market capitalisations of less
than $3 billion offers a way to tap into economies in which
demand from a rising middle-class for consumer brands, telecoms
and financial services is driving rapid growth.
And unlike risky frontier markets, many of the best
opportunities are in countries already familiar to investors.
"The most exciting emerging markets are Thailand, Indonesia,
Philippines and Mexico," said Todd McClone, emerging market fund
manager at William Blair, citing their low interest rates,
relatively strong currencies and rising consumer confidence.
"These countries are more geared to mid- to small-cap
markets."
Investors have long been attracted to companies based in
emerging economies where fast growth promises bumper returns.
But the broad emerging stock index is strongly
weighted towards towards giants Brazil, Russia, India and China,
whose economic performance in recent years has disappointed, and
is dominated by their massive energy firms.
Just 11 companies account for the 18 percent of the index's
market capitalisation, including Russian oil giant Gazprom
and its Brazilian peer Petrobras, and South
Korean technology firm Samsung.
Investors hungry for risk tend to favour smaller, less
liquid stocks. Small-cap favourites include Eurocash,
Poland's second-largest distributor of fast-moving consumer
goods, and Thai consumer finance company Aeon.
INDEX GAINS
Demand for such exposure has helped push MSCI's emerging
market small cap index 3 percent higher this
year, compared with a 1 percent fall in the broader gauge as a
squeeze on company profits deters investors.
The small cap index encompasses the same countries as its
wider emerging markets counterpart, but with larger weightings
for several Asian markets, South Africa and Turkey, and less
representation for Latin America.
It is also more heavily weighted towards stocks driven by
consumer demand, which can include property and financial
services companies, healthcare providers and, in Asian countries
with ageing populations, pharmaceutical firms.
While Lipper data shows there are not many global emerging
market small cap funds, they include those run by big names such
as JP Morgan and Templeton, and some are substantially sized.
Aberdeen Asset Management's $2.7 billion Emerging Markets
Smaller Companies fund was one of three large,
strongly-performing funds on which the fund manager slapped a 2
percent initial charge last month, an attempt to stem investor
flows.
Specialist emerging market fund manager Ashmore has a $600
million emerging markets small caps fund, which is strongly
overweight China, South Korea and Taiwan. One of its largest
holdings at the end of last year was South Korea's Hyundai
Department Store Co.
"Investors have reallocated to emerging markets, where they
were under-invested," said Julie Dickson, product manager for
equities at Ashmore. "Now they are taking the next step, by
going deeper into emerging markets or by going into small caps."
DIVERSIFICATION
Investors point to high returns on equity and high earnings
per share for small cap stocks, as well as low valuations.
Emerging market small cap stocks are trading at a price to
book of 1.3 times, below their long-term average, while the
broader MSCI emerging market index is trading at 1.7 times.
Correlations are also lower between emerging market small
caps and global stocks, making them attractive for investors
seeking to diversify away from developed markets.
Low correlations are also a feature of less-developed
"frontier" markets such as Nigeria or Vietnam, but their higher
political risk and lower liquidity mean small caps are often the
first port of call for more adventurous investors.
"If Spain is going to get kicked out of the euro, Berlusconi
is going to run Italy, I am not going to reduce interesting
frontier or small cap stocks," said William Blair's McClone.
Specialist emerging market investors may also seek to
exploit a lack of information about small cap companies. With
one in three small cap stocks covered by only two analysts,
investors who can do their own homework have an advantage, said
Claire Peck, client portfolio manager for emerging markets at JP
Morgan Asset Management.
"The hidden costs of frontier markets are in liquidity,"
said Peck.
Small caps thus tend to underperform larger emerging market
stocks when enthusiasm for the asset class wanes. That may be
happening now, as higher Treasury yields and a possible end to
Federal Reserve money-printing lure U.S. investors home.
Dedicated small cap investors are prepared to take the risk,
however. According to Ashmore's Dickson: "Small caps may be a
little bit less liquid, but that gives you the extra return
opportunity."
