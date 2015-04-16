By Sujata Rao
| LONDON, April 16
LONDON, April 16 The roaring stock market
rallies of the United States, Japan and Europe show no sign of
reaching most emerging markets, where lacklustre economic growth
and company profits point to a fifth straight year of lagging
performance.
Emerging markets are the black hole in the global equity
picture at a time when Wall Street has hit record highs,
European stocks are at seven-year peaks and Japanese markets at
the highest in 15 years, buoyed by central bank money-printing
and recovering economies.
MSCI's emerging equity index, in contrast, stands more than
20 percent below record highs hit in 2007 and despite
notable exceptions such as India and China ,
it has lagged the world index by more than 50 percent since
end-2010.
Dedicated emerging equity and exchange-traded funds have
seen outflows of $60 billion in the past two years, according to
EPFR Global data cited by JPMorgan Asset Management.
And now, with the United States to start raising interest
rates and emerging currencies wilting against the resurgent
dollar, U.S.-based investors have even less incentive to place
cash in the sector.
"The call we are making is developed markets versus emerging
equities, and despite strong outperformance in DM since the end
of 2010, we don't see any reason to reverse our position," said
Jonathan Lowe, portfolio manager in JPMorgan Asset Management's
multi-asset group.
"In fact, the amount of stimulus we are seeing in places
like Japan and euro zone is wanting us to be more underweight
EM," Lowe added.
More than half of the global investors surveyed by Bank of
America/Merrill Lynch in March said emerging markets was the
asset class they would underweight in the coming year.
SLOWER GROWTH
Several things have gone wrong, the first being that
emerging markets are on track for a sixth straight year of
slowing economic growth, shrinking the traditional growth
premium they enjoy over advanced peers.
That premium will be less than 2 percentage points this
year, the International Monetary Fund predicted this week,
compared with 4.5 percent as recently as 2013. And with Chinese
growth at a six-year low, short-term improvement seems unlikely
.
Consumption and fixed capital formation in emerging markets
both slowed in the last quarter of 2014, while export growth has
declined for three years straight, UBS analysts said.
This in turn has caused disappointment on the earnings front
- even in India where stocks are up a third since end-2013, 40
percent of companies undershot earnings forecasts in the latest
quarter, Morgan Stanley noted.
"If we get 3.5 percent global growth this year that's going
to be on the high side. You need 4 percent global growth to get
a pronounced pick-up in EM profitability," Lowe said.
Earnings-per-share (EPS), a key profitability marker, will
have grown at a compounded annual rate of 3.8 percent between
2013-2016, Morgan Stanley calculates, contrasting this with 15
percent in Japan. (link.reuters.com/gup54w)
EPS will grow by 1.6 percent in 2015, the bank predicts. For
Japan it expects 16 percent.
POOR RETURN ON EQUITY
Emerging markets rely on big state-run banks, mining and oil
companies, which have been unable or unwilling to cut costs or
employees in the manner of Western rivals.
Because companies did not cut costs when growth and export
markets soured, return on equity (ROE), a gauge of how
efficiently a company uses shareholders' equity investment to
generate profits, started declining in emerging markets after
2008 and has yet to recover: link.reuters.com/wyr57v
Emerging markets companies earn 12.6 cents for each dollar
of shareholder money invested - three cents below U.S. rivals.
"In the United States the first two years of the bull market
happened not because the economy was recovering but because
companies were efficient in cutting costs, and that in EM has
not happened yet," said Jorge Mariscal, chief investment officer
for emerging markets at UBS Wealth Management in New York.
"Once world growth starts recovering faster, then it is
difficult for me to envision that EM will continue to lag
behind...but we are 6-12 months away at least from that."
One of the few things favouring the sector is that stocks in
MSCI's emerging index are cheap relative to history, trading at
an average 11.6 times predicted earnings while developed
equities are at nearly 17 times: link.reuters.com/rut87v
Fund managers with freedom to invest off-index can also find
opportunities. Emerging indexes skew towards big countries such
as Brazil, often masking outperformance in tiny markets such as
Hungary which has rallied 15 percent this year in dollar terms.
Mariscal, for instance, has less allocation to emerging
markets than their weight in global indexes but is tactically
overweight in Taiwan, India and Philippines, noting improving
growth and company earnings among other factors.
That bifurcation may deepen as U.S. interest rates rise.
In markets such as Taiwan and South Korea, a broadening U.S.
recovery may boost earnings, UBS analysts note. But in others
like Turkey, Brazil and South Africa, recovery may be further
off because their cost of equity is tied to the United States
but earnings rely on European and Chinese growth.
(Reporting by Sujata Rao; Graphics by Vincent Flasseur; Editing
by Peter Graff)