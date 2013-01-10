LONDON Jan 10 Emerging markets ended 2012 with
a modest acceleration in economic growth thanks to a pick-up in
manufacturing activity that hints at further improvement in
coming months, a survey found on Thursday.
All four big BRIC economies posted a rise in economic
activity in the last quarter of 2012, with Chinese manufacturing
returning to growth for the first time in 18 months, according
to HSBC's emerging markets index (EMI).
The EMI, based on 23 service and manufacturing purchasing
managers' surveys conducted in 18 countries, rose to 52.9, up
marginally from 52.2 in the July-September quarter.
While the index is under its post-financial-crisis average
of 54.4, it is inching further away from the 50 mark that
separates growth from contraction.
"The main message is that emerging markets ended the year
with a slightly better tone. We saw improvement in the last
quarter and two weeks into 2013, individual PMIs in China and
Asia have shown improvement," said Murat Ulgen, chief economist
for CEEMEA at HSBC.
Various surveys show activity across Asia rose in December,
with China's official purchasing managers' index matching
November's seven-month high. Services growth accelerated to the
fastest in four months .
"There is a glimmer of hope that this momentum can continue
in the first quarter of 2013," Ulgen said.
The survey revealed that Brazilian and Chinese manufacturing
had returned to growth while India, Mexico, Turkey and Russia
expanded at a faster clip than the previous quarter. Russian
output grew at the fastest rate since mid-2010.
Service sector activity across emerging markets also picked
up marginally from the last quarter.
WEAK EXPORTS
A headwind to recovery comes from the exports downturn
caused by the weakness in the developed world.
While new orders rose across emerging markets at the highest
pace since early 2011, the gains were down to an increase in
domestic consumption rather than exports, HSBC said.
Only four countries - India, Indonesia, Mexico and Turkey -
recorded a rise in export orders, with broader emerging markets
seeing export business contract for the fourth quarter in a row.
HSBC noted, however, that the decrease was the slowest since
the first quarter of 2012 while employment increased at the
strongest rate in six quarters. The survey also found that
stocks of finished manufactured goods had fallen for the first
time since early 2012 across emerging markets.
Ulgen said countries geared to the growing power of China
would likely recover faster than those oriented to the euro zone
and the United States, a shift HSBC terms the Big Rotation.
"The world is driven more and more by China. Countries such
as Korea or Singapore that are more hooked up to China in terms
of trade are benefiting, as are those such as Australia and
Chile that are catering to China's commodities demand," he said.
The picture was less cheerful for central Europe, the
emerging region bordering the crisis-hit euro zone.
The Czech Republic and Poland, along with Israel and Taiwan,
posted the biggest falls in new export orders. Poland and the
Czech Republic were also among countries that saw the most job
losses.
The index is calculated using data produced by Markit.