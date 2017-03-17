LONDON, March 17 Once the preserve of rich oil exporters or
nations with trade surpluses, like Norway, Kuwait and Singapore, an unlikely new
breed of sovereign wealth fund (SWF) is emerging - in countries with large
deficits and deep debt.
The table below lists selected SWFs, using data compiled by Sarah Stone and
Edwin Truman at the Peterson Institute for International Economics for an
October 2016 paper.
It is not a comprehensive list of every SWF, but is intended to illustrate
how they vary in size. The data is for 2016 or the most recently available
before then.
Sources include SWF websites as well as an average of estimates from
industry researchers the Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute and Sovereign Wealth
Center and think-tank the Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum.
SWF ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT (US$ BLN)
COUNTRY FUND NAME TOTAL AUM FOREIGN ASSETS
Norway Government Pension Fund 888 888
China China Investment Corp 810 196
Kuwait Kuwait Investment Authority (e) 566 342
Singapore GIC Private Ltd (e) (f) 344 327
Russia National Welfare and Reserve 110 110
Fund
UAE, Abu Mubadala Development Company 67 27
Dhabi (f)
New NZ Superannuation Fund 21 18
Zealand
Bahrain Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding 11 6
Company (f)
Angola Fundo Soberano de Angola 5 4
Mauritania National Fund for Hydrocarbon 0.4 0.4
Reserves (e)
Equatorial Fund for Future Generations (e) 0.1 0.1
Guinea
Rwanda Agaciro Development Fund 0.04 0.04
NOTES: (e) = Estimate of total assets and foreign assets
(f) = Estimate of foreign assets
(Reporting by Claire Milhench; Editing by Pravin Char)