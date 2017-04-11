* Total Q1 deal value falls 62 pct to $9 bln
* Acquisitive GIC brings home two of the biggest deals
* Growing interest in funding rounds for start-ups
LONDON, April 11 Singapore's $344 billion GIC
led the sovereign investor pack in the first three months of
2017, sealing two of the biggest investments of the quarter.
Wealth funds and state pension funds participated in a total
$9 billion of deals in January-March.
GIC teamed up with private equity firm Hellman & Friedman in
a $1.9 billion deal for a 75 percent stake in Spain's Allfunds
Bank, and paired with Paramount Group to acquire 60
Wall Street, a "trophy asset" in downtown Manhattan, for $1.04
billion. The 47-storey tower serves as the U.S.
headquarters of Deutsche Bank.
GIC, which was involved in at least 12 deals over the
quarter, was also part of an investment with the Canada Pension
Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) and property owner Scion Group for
three U.S. student housing portfolios worth over $1 billion.
The Singaporean fund has been very active in the last six
months, having secured the biggest real estate deal of the
fourth quarter of 2016, when it paid $2.7 billion for P3
Logistic Parks, a European warehouse company.
In GIC's last annual report, chief investment officer Lim
Chow Kat said the fund would look for bargains during periodic
spikes in market volatility. It continued to see opportunities
in private equity, real estate and infrastructure, Lim said.
GIC is funded from government budget surpluses generated
from trade rather than commodities, so it has been less
constrained over the last two years compared with some of its
oil-backed peers, hit by plunging prices.
"Given the high competition for assets, especially in
private markets, it makes sense that Middle East funds are
losing some of these deals," said Javier Capape, a director at
the Sovereign Wealth Lab research centre at the IE Business
School.
He added that oil price uncertainty had encouraged some
sovereign investors to be more prudent and deploy more capital
at home, although these deals weren't always publicised.
TOTALS
At $9 billion, total deal value for the first quarter was
down 64 percent from fourth quarter 2016, with fewer of the
chunky infrastructure and real estate deals that boosted the
overall value in the previous quarter.
However, the number of deals was almost unchanged at 33,
versus 34 in the fourth quarter of 2016.
The quarter's second biggest deal was China Investment
Corp's move to raise its stake in China Everbright Bank for
$1.27 billion. But there was nothing as large as the previous
quarter's Rosneft deal.
There were signs of growing sovereign investor interest in
the funding rounds of high tech start-ups.
These are seen as a portfolio hedge against more traditional
companies that could be overtaken by digital disruptors, Capape
said, citing the example of hoteliers' profits being affected by
online room renting service Airbnb.
But because the failure rate amongst start-ups is high, SWFs
are spreading their investments across a number of players.
For example, GIC participated in a funding round for China's
NextEV, which is building self-driving electric vehicles
, and invested in China's Advanced Leading
Technology Group, also focused on electric vehicles.
Australia's Future Fund participated in a funding round for
Fugue, a start-up developing an operating system for cloud
computing. Although the amounts committed are
relatively small, the number of deals is growing as SWFs try to
get in at the ground floor.
Student housing also remained popular, with GIC snapping up
Birmingham-based Aston Student Village for $283 million in
February, in conjunction with Unite Students.
Student accommodation is seen as having greater resilience
to the general economic cycle than retail or office space.
