By Marc Jones
LONDON, Nov 30 Labelled the emerging market
"toxic trio" until not so long ago, the high-yielding bonds of
Ukraine, Argentina and Venezuela have come up smelling of roses
for those who were brave enough to buy into them at the start of
the year.
Ukraine's debt restructuring, pro-business Maurico Macri's
election win in Argentina and hopes Venezuela will see something
similar on Sunday, have seen a dramatic turnaround in investors'
attitude towards all three countries.
Ukrainian bonds have returned almost 50 percent this year,
making them the world's best performers, and Venezuela and
Argentina are number two and three having chalked up gains of 28
and 24 percent respectively. link.reuters.com/fac26w
Combined they have also contributed more than 65 percent of
gains of the biggest emerging market bond index, the JP Morgan
EMBI Global, despite only accounting for just over 7 percent of
it. The question is, where do they go from here?
"This year it has been the trio of what most people would
know as some of the most risky bonds that has done the best,"
said Guido Chamorro, an emerging market portfolio manager at
Pictet Asset Management.
"For a lot of investors it has probably been quite
frustrating because not many would have had overweights on those
bonds because of the risks."
Such stellar returns are rare and certainly don't get
repeated too often in countries with such shaky records.
Ukraine's investor-friendly restructuring deal in August
took many people by surprise but there is still an unresolved
issue of $3 billion it owes Russia, the ongoing fighting in its
eastern regions and an economy locked in a brutal recession.
Kevin Daly at Aberdeen Asset Management thinks the country's
bonds could continue to gain for a while longer, if only because
their improvements in the EMBI Global will effectively force
fund managers who follow the index to buy them.
Others are more sceptical, however. Ukraine has a habit of
not sticking to IMF programmes and its currency remains a risk.
The bonds have fallen back
almost to their post-restructuring starting levels and the cost
of insuring them against default has also begun to inch up
.
"Ukraine is supported by the IMF so they are not going to
default now, but at the same time the fundamentals are still
terrible," said Societe Generale's director of EM sovereign
Credit Strategy, Regis Chatellier.
CARACAS?
It is not only Ukraine, Argentina and Venezuela that have
meant 2015 has been a topsy turvy year for EM veterans.
Chinese assets were top tips and flying until they tanked in
spectacular fashion around June, while another analyst
favourite, Indonesia, bombed too as its trade links to China
compounded disappointment over the government's reform efforts.
Of the other "toxic trio" members, Argentina's rally has
come on the back of the surprise election victory for Maurico
Macri, who has vowed to return the country to global markets.
His hard work starts now though. One of the key issues is
whether he can end a long running dispute with a group of
holdout bond holders that has blocked Buenos Aires from issuing
dollar debt for roughly a decade.
Shahzad Hasan, a portfolio manager at Allianz Global
Investors, said it would be a positive signal if Macri made an
early effort to convince U.S. District Judge Thomas Griesa, who
is enforcing the debt ban, to loosen the restrictions.
"We still have a small overweight in Argentina but we have
trimmed it a bit," said Hasan. "Macri has to negotiate with the
holdouts... but he a lot of tailwinds behind him."
Hasan also has a small overweight on Venezuela, the final
country on the axis of uncertainty.
Caracas has confounded expectations by avoiding a default
with a number of unconventional financing deals including a
loans-for-oil arrangement with China.
But as the world's 11th biggest oil producer, its finances
are being battered by low crude prices. Elections on Sunday
compound the uncertainty.
The government and state oil firm PDVSA is estimated to have
roughly $2-2.5 billion of debt to pay in the first half of the
year and around $4.5 billion in the second half.
Polls predict voters will punish the ruling socialists,
possibly taking away their majority in the National Assembly for
the first time since Hugo Chavez took power in early 1999.
"It's not a question of if Venezuela will default, it's when
and how badly," Mauro Leos, Moody's top sovereign analyst said
at a conference in London earlier this month.
Analysts at Barclays though sense a Ukraine-style
opportunity though with a pinch of Argentina also thrown in if
the opposition 'Democratic Unity' coalition wins on Sunday.
"We recommend exposure in the back end of PDVSA, as we
believe that market prices underestimate recovery values and low
cash prices provide the potential for significant returns should
positive drivers materialise," they said.
