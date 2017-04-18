LONDON, April 18 Turkish dollar bonds rose
across the curve on Tuesday to five-month highs after President
Tayyip Erdogan's narrow victory in a referendum on
constitutional change granted him sweeping powers.
The most-traded 2030, 2034, 2036 and 2045 issues rose up to
0.5 cents according to Tradeweb data, to hit their highest
levels since early November 2016,
,,.
The constitutional changes could keep Erdogan in power until
2029 or beyond. Late on Monday the cabinet extended a state of
emergency by three months, the third such extension since a
failed coup attempt last July.
Turkish five-year credit default swaps were trading at 233
basis points, according to IHS Markit data, unchanged since
close of business on Friday at a two-week low.
(Reporting by Claire Milhench; Editing by Andrew Heavens)