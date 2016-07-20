LONDON, July 20 Turkish debt insurance costs
rose to their highest in almost a month on Wednesday, with
five-year credit default swaps jumping 10 basis points to 283
bps, according to data from Markit.
Turkey faces economic and political upheaval as President
Tayyip Erdogan has reacted to last Friday's failed coup by
purging thousands of opponents from the army, judiciary,
universities and civil service.
Five-year CDS stood at 223 bps just before the coup and have
risen sharply this week, especially as Turkey looks likely to
lose its investment grade credit rating.
(Reporting by Sujata Rao; editing by Nigel Stephenson)