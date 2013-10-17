LONDON, Oct 17 Ukraine's government has heavy external financing needs in the coming 18 months, raising concerns over how it will pay gas import bills and maturing debt. The country has run down its hard currency reserves to less than three months import cover but is reluctant to accept the conditions that would be attached to an IMF loan as it faces elections in early 2015. Following is a table detailing the Ukrainian government's gross external financing requirements: Q4 2013 Q12014 Q22014 Q32014 Q42014 Q12015 Total 4.20 3.80 5.50 5.15 2.99 2.97 Gas payments 2.30 2.29 2.02 2.37 2.30 2.29 Eurobonds 0.35 0.26 1.31 0.26 0.27 0.26 IMF 1.56 1.18 1.17 0.82 0.42 0.42 Naftogaz 0 0.08 0 1.67 0 0 - Source: UniCredit (Compiled by Sujata Rao)