LONDON, Oct 17 Ukraine's government has heavy
external financing needs in the coming 18 months, raising
concerns over how it will pay gas import bills and maturing
debt.
The country has run down its hard currency reserves to less
than three months import cover but is reluctant to accept the
conditions that would be attached to an IMF loan as it faces
elections in early 2015.
Following is a table detailing the Ukrainian government's
gross external financing requirements:
Q4 2013 Q12014 Q22014 Q32014 Q42014 Q12015
Total 4.20 3.80 5.50 5.15 2.99 2.97
Gas payments 2.30 2.29 2.02 2.37 2.30 2.29
Eurobonds 0.35 0.26 1.31 0.26 0.27 0.26
IMF 1.56 1.18 1.17 0.82 0.42 0.42
Naftogaz 0 0.08 0 1.67 0 0
- Source: UniCredit
(Compiled by Sujata Rao)