By Chris Vellacott
| LONDON, April 20
Argentina's move to seize
control of its biggest oil company, YPF, from Spain's Repsol
has led investors to dust off a near-forgotten accepted
wisdom: that emerging markets are not for the faint-hearted.
Indeed, investment managers and private bankers to the very
rich are allocating more of their portfolios to developed
markets, particularly the United States, as faith in its
structural resilience outshines the appeal of developing
countries.
"If you are very thoughtful about it and don't want to get
caught up in the headlines about the financial crisis dealing
the U.S. a fatal blow, people are underestimating the resilience
and structural diversity of the U.S. economy," said Sharmin
Mossavar-Rahmani, Chief Investment Officer for Goldman Sachs'
private wealth management business.
To many, the nationalisation of YPF is a reminder investment
in countries such as Argentina, Brazil, India or China exposes
money to higher political risk, a fact often ignored amid
frustration at sluggish growth rates in the developed world.
While Argentina's economic nationalism reminded people of
political risk, mishaps suffered by some star investors who
dabbled with the exotic have also left them reflecting on higher
governance risk in such markets.
Fidelity's veteran British fund manager Anthony Bolton has
disappointed investors with poor performances since he started
running a China fund in 2010, and has flagged corporate
governance in the region as a particular "challenge".
Goldman Sachs' private client unit has long been a
proponent of investing in the United States, arguing the
strength of its political institutions, its corporations and
levels of innovation give it bright medium-term prospects.
"We like emerging markets but we're not euphoric about
emerging markets," said Mossavar-Rahmani.
This view contrasts with a widely held position that gained
traction after the financial crisis, that the developed world is
entering a long decline and the best prospects are to be found
in fast-growing emerging markets, particularly in Asia.
"In our view, the global financial markets crisis of
2008-2009 was a watershed event and we are moving towards a new
world order," said HSBC Global Asset Management in an investment
report on Thursday.
But while investors are reporting signs that more money is
starting to move to developed markets, the trend is already in
evidence in the manufacturing sector.
"Capital goes where it's best treated," said James Abate,
manager of PSigma's American fund and managing director of New
York-based Centre Asset Management.
Big companies including Boeing and General Electric
have said they are considering moving some manufacturing
back to the U.S. from emerging markets.
"We, lemming-like, over the last 15 years extended our
supply chains a little too far globally in the name of low
cost," said Jim McNerney, chief executive of world No. 2
planemaker Boeing, at a forum in Washington this year.
"We lost control in some cases over quality and service when
we did that. We underestimated in some cases the value of our
workers back here."
Arguments that structural features of the U.S. economy give
it a secular advantage over emerging rivals will resonate with
academics, many of whom have questioned assumptions by
economists in financial services about the rise of China.
Economists such as Daron Acemoglu at the Massachusetts
Institute of Technology argue authoritarian countries are less
effective than open societies such as the U.S. at incentivising
entrepreneurship and innovation.
A population incentivised to innovate and invest, results in
more sustainable long-term economic growth than can be achieved
in unequal societies like China, the argument goes.
More investors are now pointing to the success of companies
such as Apple as signs the U.S. is better at fostering
new ideas and has a bright future in spite of recent financial
turmoil.
"The high levels of innovation that exist here in the U.S.
are quite hard to replicate in other parts of the world, and I
think innovation is important and people do tend to forget about
it," said Joanna Shatney, a portfolio manager of U.S. equities
at Schroders.
"If you're looking for the 'Steady Eddy' tortoise that might
win the race ... we've got real ways to grow our economy."