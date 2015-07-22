(Corrects name of fund in 4th and 18th paragraphs)
* Emerging market funds underweight Asia despite
outperformance
* Positioning due to quality concerns about N. Asian
companies
* India remains biggest emerging market overweight
By Nichola Saminather
SINGAPORE, July 21 Global investors are more
conservative on emerging Asian stocks compared with equities
elsewhere, as concerns about poor corporate governance and lack
of transparency are taking some of the gloss off the region's
outperforming markets.
The problems are particularly acute in China, South Korea
and Taiwan, which make up more than half of the benchmark MSCI
Emerging Markets index.
As a result, international investors are more selective
about where they put their money and are underweight Asian
equities even as economic growth and stock returns in the region
continue to outpace other emerging markets such as those in
Latin America.
"While there are opportunities among selected companies in
Asia, we have reservations about the quality of companies that
make up a significant portion of the index," said Matthew
Vaight, London-based manager of M&G Investments' Global Emerging
Markets fund. "We will struggle to move to a significant
overweight in Asia."
Global emerging markets funds had only 63 percent of their
investments in Asia as of May 31, below the benchmark's
weighting of 69.7 percent, according to a survey of 51 funds by
J.P. Morgan last month.
Among major emerging markets, countries with the biggest
gaps between investors' positions and the benchmark were
Malaysia, Taiwan, Korea and China, according to the survey. [ID:
nL3N0YN49R]
GOVERNANCE STRUGGLE
The underweight position on emerging Asia comes despite the
outperformance of the broader index.
The MSCI Asia Emerging Market index has
fallen only 5.3 percent over the past year, compared with a 32
percent slide in its Latin American counterpart
and an 18 percent decline in European and Middle Eastern
emerging markets.
"We struggle to find companies that satisfy our quality
criteria," particularly in north Asia, said Christopher Wong,
senior investment manager at Aberdeen Asset Management in
Singapore, who runs its emerging markets fund. "We are
uncomfortable with the opaque business structures and the
generally poor corporate governance standards."
Take the case of China and South Korea, for example.
Although Beijing is undertaking reforms, the inefficiency of
its state-owned enterprises, including its Big Four banks -
Industrial & Commercial Bank of China, China
Construction Bank, Agricultural Bank of China
and Bank of China - has long been one of
the country's thorniest problems.
In South Korea, Samsung Group's founding Lee
family - which controls global electronics giant Samsung
Electronics - last week scored a narrow win in a
landmark proxy battle, led by activist U.S. hedge fund Elliott
Associates.
The rare challenge by a foreign fund has stirred public
debate about the country's corporate-governance standards,
especially amid growing disenchantment with family-owned
businesses running rough-shod over minority
interests.
Aberdeen's emerging markets fund had 55.9 percent of its
investments in Asia as of May 31. It has been underweight Asia,
particularly China, Taiwan and Korea, for 10 years.
INDIAN OPPORTUNITY
In contrast, while Latin American economies aren't exactly
brimming with confidence, the fund is more exposed to the region
than the benchmark.
Companies including retailer Lojas Renner and
fuel distributor Ultrapar in Brazil, and Mexican
convenience store operator and bottler FEMSA, are
well managed, have healthy balance sheets and strong business
models that ensure their survival in tough times, Aberdeen's
Wong said.
To be sure, some funds are taking the opportunistic approach
in places like South Korea.
M&G Investments' Vaight says concerns about corporate
governance have compressed valuations to the point where they're
attractive.
Korean companies are trading at 11.6 times
earnings, which for instance compares with 15.8 in Indonesia
and 16.7 in Thailand.
India, home to the biggest number of overweight positions
among emerging market funds and favored by global equities
funds, is an exception despite the Sensex's high 20.5
times earnings multiple. [ID: nL4N0XY3O0}
"The only appealing investment right now in Asia is India,"
said Chris Semenuk, manager of TIAA-CREF's $4.3 billion
international equities fund, which is underweight Asia.
"India, in its development, is where China was 10 years ago.
The runway for future growth in Indian companies is quite long."
