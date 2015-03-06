NEW YORK, March 6 (IFR) - Mexico and other Latin American
sovereigns have been omitting four key words from the collective
action clauses in new bond issues - and that is ruffling the
feathers of major bond investors.
Standard language in collective action clauses recommended
by industry groups - and intended to ensure an equal payout to
all - has been tweaked in several recent bond issues.
The omission of the words "on the same terms" in the CACs
seems to have been only belatedly noticed by some investors, and
has now caused a stir among more than a few buy-side players.
"The removal of that language is extremely concerning,"
Aaron Kim, a senior vice-president at bond fund giant Pimco,
told an industry conference this week.
The CACs themselves were designed by the International
Capital Markets Association and given the stamp of approval by
both the IMF and the G20.
Essentially, they are intended to avoid a repeat of the
legal quagmire enveloping Argentina, whose bonds have been the
subject of a years-long court battle waged by disgruntled
creditors in which so-called holdout creditors are demanding
more of a payout than was agreed to by those that accepted the
restructuring of the bonds
The CACs aim to prevent a minority group of bondholders from
holding up payments to others, and spell out that any
restructuring can go ahead with 75% approval from investors,
binding in any dissenting creditors in the process.
As promoted by ICMA, the CACs say that all bondholders must
be repaid "on the same terms" - the four words whose omission in
some new bond issues has raised eyebrows in the market.
Pimco's Kim, one of the first to notice their absence in the
new Mexico 2025 bond issues that were priced in November, told
the conference: "A lot of people have missed this."
BIG DEAL?
Alejandro Diaz de Leon Carrillo, Mexico's deputy
undersecretary for public credit, did not explain why the words
were left out - but shrugged off the importance of the omission.
"I don't think those words are the silver bullet of this
provision," Diaz told IFR. "This shouldn't raise doubts about
what the provision actually means," he said. "We wanted to be as
transparent and respectful of bondholders' rights as possible."
Neither Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton, which advised
Mexico on the bond issue, nor Sullivan & Cromwell, which advised
the issue's underwriters, replied to requests for comment.
But the omission of the four words has since been copied in
other bond issues by Colombia and the Dominican Republic - and
included in the documentation of a pending deal from Panama.
Legal experts say the omission could give sovereigns more
leeway in dictating the terms of any eventual restructuring.
"It is very interesting that those words are not in the
terms of the bonds," said Francis Fitzherbert-Brockholes of
White & Case, which advised on a recent bond issue from
Kazakhstan - the first to incorporate the recommended CAC
language in full.
"Not having them allows the issuer much more flexibility in
a restructuring," he said.
GOOD REPUTATION
Whatever the perceived intention of the change in language,
however, Mexico looks to receive the benefit of the doubt from
many, due to its reputation as one of the most sophisticated
sovereign borrowers in Latin America.
With rock-solid A3/BBB+/BBB+ credit ratings, the country is
unlikely to be seen in the same light as Argentina, which last
year underwent its second default in little more than a decade.
"I am quite certain that Mexico's omission does not reflect
a substantive difference of views," said Anna Gelpern, a
Georgetown University professor who helped ICMA draft the CACs.
"There has never been any disagreement that uniformly
applicable modification would be 'on the same terms'."
And the ultimate arbiter of course is the market itself -
which lapped up the bonds from both Mexico and Colombia with no
obvious sign of concern.
The latter saw nearly US$3.5bn in orders for its new
US$1.5bn bond issue that was priced in January.
"Our last transaction in international markets got a
historical record in terms of demand," said Michel Janna Gandur,
Colombia's general director of public credit and national
treasury. "If there are some doubts, they are not shared by the
broader market."
