(Updates with final pricing)

By Lianting Tu

SINGAPORE, Oct 16 (IFR) - Bank of China has priced its debut offering of contingent convertible preference shares at a yield of 6.75%.

The Basel III-compliant Additional Tier 1 offering will raise US$6.5bn, matching the offshore AT1 quota the state-owned bank obtained from regulators this year.

Indications of interest reached US$14bn before books opened on Wednesday, including anchor orders of US$4.5bn-US$5bn, and peaked at US$21.8bn.

The Reg S pref shares feature a call at the end of the fifth year. They will be subordinated to all of BOC's debt obligations, including Tier 2 instruments, and will rank senior to ordinary shares.

The dividend will be reset at the end of year 6 and every 5 years thereafter. The reset rate will be the prevailing 5-year Treasuries plus the initial spread.

The dividend can be cancelled at the discretion of the board on a non-cumulative basis, subject to shareholder approval.

The pref shares will also feature a common equity Tier 1 trigger of 5.125%, at which point they will convert, in whole or in part, into the bank's Hong Kong-listed H-shares at HK$3.44 each. The shares will also be converted if China's banking regulator declares BOC to be no longer viable, in line with the loss-absorption trigger on BOC's Tier 2 capital instruments.

Bank of China International is leading the trade alongside BNP Paribas, China Merchants Securities (HK), CITIC Securities International, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, HSBC, Morgan Stanley and Standard Chartered. (By Lianting Tu, editing by Daniel Stanton.)