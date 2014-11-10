SINGAPORE, Nov 10 (IFR) - Two of South-East Asia's frontier nations are planning to offer their first international sovereign bonds in the Thai baht market after Thailand added Myanmar and Cambodia to its list of approved foreign issuers.

The Thai Ministry and the Public Debt Management Office have given approvals on a verbal basis, according to people familiar with the discussions, and final approvals are expected to be a formality once the governments of Myanmar and Cambodia submit their bond issuance plans.

Bankers expect both sovereign bonds to have no local Thai ratings. This will appeal mainly to high-net worth investors and a small group of funds able to book unrated assets. Each inaugural issue is also expected to be small in size to test appetite, most likely at a tenor of three years.

The first deals, however, may be some way off. Formal applications can be submitted only in March, when the PDMO submission window opens for foreign issuers. That puts the earliest issuance date in the second quarter next year. Once approved, foreign issuers will have a nine-month period to issue the bonds.

If Laos' pioneering debut is any indication, the baht bond market will create another viable funding avenue for Myanmar and Cambodia, allowing them to reduce their dependence on aid from multilateral agencies, which is tied to many conditions.

"There are three factors that make Thailand's bond market conducive for these sovereigns," said Adisorn V Singhsacha, founding partner and managing director of Twin Pine Consulting, which advised Laos on its deal this year. "The ample liquidity in the baht market due to the high savings rate in the country, the lower cost of funding against that in US dollars, and, finally, the Thai government's attractive policy to allow unrated foreign sovereign bonds."

Including its first offshore bond in Thailand last year, Laos has raised an equivalent of US$322m in three issues - a sizable sum for a country that is not yet able to tap the US dollar markets. It is planning a fourth issue that will raise funds for valuable development projects and support its economy.

The sovereign issue has also cleared the path for the Laotian corporate sector to access international funding. Government-owned EDL-Gen held investor meetings in Bangkok last week for a potential Bt6.5bn (US$198m) issue.

Access to overseas capital is a significant step forward for cash-strapped South-East Asian governments more used to multilateral aid than standalone funding. Global interest

International investors are interested in emerging sovereigns. Vietnam, buoyed by an upgrade in its Fitch rating to BB- from B+, last week printed a US dollar sovereign bond. Countries such as Laos, Myanmar and Cambodia, however, have more hurdles to clear before they can access the global markets.

Of the three, only Cambodia is rated - with an international rating of B2 from Moody's. It has a nominal GDP of just US$15.2bn, although its annual GDP growth averages around 7%. The country is just emerging from a protracted political deadlock after elections in July.

Myanmar, on the other hand, has attracted substantial international interest since emerging from decades of isolation, and presents vast growth potential for foreign investors. It has a GDP of US$53bn with an annual growth rate of around 6.5%-7.0%, which is expected to hit 8.5% for 2014/2015, according to the IMF.

"In general, based on what has been in the public domain, the country has implemented a fair amount of fundamental political and economic reforms in recent years," said Agost Benard, a sovereign analyst with Standard & Poor's. "This is why the country is attracting more international interest now."

Myanmar granted limited licences to nine foreign banks in early October, a preliminary step towards opening the domestic financial sector that will accelerate Myanmar's access to external finance. Opening the sector to foreign banks has also earned the government points with Moody's, and it is in ongoing discussions with certain international agencies for a credit rating.

While Myanmar is expected to target the US dollar markets at some point in the future, selling a bond in Thailand's more receptive debt market can serve as an effective interim tool. By establishing a yield curve in the local market, the sovereign will set a benchmark for its other offshore forays. Indeed, Laos is thought to be in very early stages of exploring potential bond issues in other currencies, and will be able to use its Thai curve as a reference. (Reporting by Kit Yin Boey; Editing by Daniel Stanton)