HONG KONG, Nov 19 (IFR) - SK E&S, a Korean energy services provider and affiliate of SK Group, has announced price guidance for the country's first corporate hybrid.

The deal is a US dollar-denominated 60-year non-call five that is being marketed at a yield of around 4.875%. The transaction is eyeing around US$500m.

The leads announced the deal today because markets fell supportive and they hoped to get ahead of large supply that is expected tomorrow, notably from the expected debut bond issue of Alibaba Group.

"Some of the Korean notes have been trading too tight so this will give them (investors) some yield out of Korea," said one of the bankers on the deal. "The structure is also well known in Asia."

The 144A/Reg S bonds will have a 25bp step-up at year 10 and a 75bp step-up at year 25. The notes are expected to be rated Baa3 by Moody's and BBB- by Standard & Poor's, and will be receiving 50% equity credit from both agencies for the first five years.

Although Korean Re launched the country's first hybrid last month, a US$200m 30 non-call five at 4.5%, bankers said PTTEP's hybrid is the most relevant comparable for E&S given that both names are from the energy sector and have similar ratings. Thailand's PTTEP note was trading around 4.43% to call at the time of announcement.

South Korean laws prohibit hybrids from having perpetual maturities, said a banker on the deal.

The deal allows SK E&S to defer interest that is cumulative and compounding and also includes a dividend stopper.

Barclays, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and UBS are joint bookrunners. (Reporting by Frances Yoon, editing by Daniel Stanton.)