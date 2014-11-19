HONG KONG, Nov 19 (IFR) - SK E&S, a Korean energy
services provider and affiliate of SK Group, has announced price
guidance for the country's first corporate hybrid.
The deal is a US dollar-denominated 60-year non-call five
that is being marketed at a yield of around 4.875%. The
transaction is eyeing around US$500m.
The leads announced the deal today because markets fell
supportive and they hoped to get ahead of large supply that is
expected tomorrow, notably from the expected debut bond issue of
Alibaba Group.
"Some of the Korean notes have been trading too tight so
this will give them (investors) some yield out of Korea," said
one of the bankers on the deal. "The structure is also well
known in Asia."
The 144A/Reg S bonds will have a 25bp step-up at year 10 and
a 75bp step-up at year 25. The notes are expected to be rated
Baa3 by Moody's and BBB- by Standard & Poor's, and will be
receiving 50% equity credit from both agencies for the first
five years.
Although Korean Re launched the country's first hybrid last
month, a US$200m 30 non-call five at 4.5%, bankers said PTTEP's
hybrid is the most relevant comparable for E&S given that both
names are from the energy sector and have similar ratings.
Thailand's PTTEP note was trading around 4.43% to call at the
time of announcement.
South Korean laws prohibit hybrids from having perpetual
maturities, said a banker on the deal.
The deal allows SK E&S to defer interest that is cumulative
and compounding and also includes a dividend stopper.
Barclays, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and UBS are
joint bookrunners.
(Reporting by Frances Yoon, editing by Daniel Stanton.)