US STOCKS-Futures dip as investors weigh tax cut delays, earnings
April 18 U.S. stock index futures were lower on Tuesday as investors weighed a possible delay in tax reforms, while keeping an eye on quarterly earnings and global politics.
SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, Nov 24 (IFR) - The Islamic Republic of Pakistan, rated Caa1/B- (Moody's/S&P), has begun roadshows ahead of a potential US dollar 144A/Reg S sukuk offering.
Investor meetings will be held today in Abu Dhabi (breakfast) and Dubai (lunch). Further meetings take place in London and Singapore tomorrow.
Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Dubai Islamic Bank and Standard Chartered Bank are joint lead managers. (Reporting by John Weavers and Lianting Tu, editing by Daniel Stanton.)
NEW DELHI, April 18 India's crucial monsoon rains are expected to be of an average amount in 2017, the weather office said on Tuesday, easing concerns over farm and economic growth in the world's leading producer of an array of agricultural goods.