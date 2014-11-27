HONG KONG, Nov 27 (IFR) - The Republic of Indonesia has appointed Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, JP Morgan, Societe Generale and Standard Chartered to its panel of banks to arrange sovereign bonds for next year.

The sovereign plans to name two to three of the banks for a US dollar bond offering, scheduled for the first quarter of next year. A related announcement would be made next Monday, said an official at the Ministry of Finance.

The official added that banks pitching for the mandates had recommended that the sovereign issue at tenors of 10 and 30 years since those maturities were the most liquid.

Indonesia would consider issuing a euro-denominated bond mid-next year, he said. (Reporting by Frances Yoon, editing by Dharsan Singh.)