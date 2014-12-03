SINGAPORE, Dec 3 (IFR) - Malaysian national mortgage finance company Cagamas Berhad, rated A3 (Moody's), has released price guidance for a yield of 130bp over US Treasuries for its debut US dollar benchmark bond.

Cagamas Global PLC will be the issuer of the 5-year senior unsecured notes to be offered in the Reg S format, while Cagamas Berhad will be the guarantor.

There is an investor put at par if Bank Negara Malaysia or the Malaysian Government cease to be shareholders of Cagamas.

CIMB, HSBC, RHB and Standard Chartered are joint bookrunners on the issue, which will price as early as today. (Reporting by Daniel Stanton, editing by Dharsan Singh.)