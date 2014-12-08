(Corrects S&P rating, updates list of banks)
By Frances Yoon
HONG KONG, Dec 8 (IFR) - Reliance Industries has
selected 11 banks for a 144A/Reg S US dollar-denominated bond
offering, which could hit the markets as early as tomorrow.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, HSBC and Standard Chartered
are the joint global co-ordinators, and will also be working as
bookrunners with ANZ, Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Credit
Agricole, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and RBS among
the banks selected for the transaction.
The size of the offering is expected to be at least US$1bn
and sources said the issue could come as a 10-year bond.
Reliance Industries, which is rated Baa2/BBB+/BBB-, decided not
to launch today to wait for the impact of non-farm payrolls to
settle in credit markets.
frances.yoon@thomsonreuters.com
(Reporting by Frances Yoon, editing by Dharsan Singh)