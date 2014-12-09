SINGAPORE, Dec 9 (IFR) - ICICI raised US$200m in
an opportunistic tap of its US$500m 3.5% March 2020s at 165bp
over Treasuries, the tightest spread for an Indian bank deal
since 2007, according to a banker on the deal.
The issue broke the record of Axis Bank, which sold US$500m
of 3.25% 2020 bonds last month priced at 170bp over Treasuries.
While investors have turned a tad cautious over the Indian
high-yield sector due to complicated structures and more
restrictive RBI guidelines for foreign borrowings, appetite for
quality investment-grade names out of the country remains
robust, investors say.
With a further boost from the strong November non-farm
payroll growth in the US, the largest private-sector lender
decided to do the opportunistic tap, which raised the total
outstanding on the existing issue to US$700m.
The tap offered a negligible new-issue premium as its
existing 2020s were indicated at 163bp over Treasuries prior to
the reopening. The tap came with a lower all-in yield of 3.356%,
versus a yield 3.57% on the existing notes.
The leads also referenced private-sector peer Axis Bank's
2020s, quoted at G-spread of 169bp. Yet,the ICICI tap priced
through that on the back of strong demand from investors outside
Asia.
Axis Bank's stressed asset ratio as of September 30 stood at
4%, compared with 6% for ICICI.
The distribution of the Reg S tap, with ICICI's Dubai branch
as the issuer, defied the typical 70/30 split between investors
from Asia and elsewhere for Asian deals. Middle East investors
showed enormous appetite for ICICI, buying 39% of the notes.
European investors also bought an impressive 32%, while Asia
took the remainder.
"The distribution speaks volumes about how well-known ICICI
is among global investors," said a banker on the deal. "That's
why the tap went for a Reg S-only format versus the 144A/Reg S
format for the initial issue."
Meanwhile, India's private-sector banks were likely to lead
the improvement on asset quality in the near future, said
Nomura.
Against a narrowing fiscal deficit, declining inflation and
rising GDP growth in India, "we expect the asset quality cycle
to bottom out over the next two to three quarters, led by
private sector banks and large public sector banks," analysts at
Nomura wrote in a research note on December 5.
The analysts, however, expects the recovery to be gradual
during 2015-2016 with Indian banking system's non-performing
loans ratio and total stressed assets ratio to remain largely
unchanged at around mid-4% and 10%-11%, respectively.
The ICICI reopening was indicated a tad wider at bid-167
over Treasuries.
HSBC and JP Morgan ran the deal, which is expected to be
rated Baa2 by Moody's and BBB- by S&P.
(Reporting by Lianting Tu, editing by Dharsan Singh)