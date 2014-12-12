SINGAPORE, Dec 12 (IFR) - Laotian power producer EDL-Gen
has raised Bt6.5bn (US$198m) from the sale of a
dual-tranche issue that marks the first offshore bond for the
government-owned company.
The deal is also the first corporate bond for a Laotian
company in Thailand. The success of the deal will help
Thailand's bid to become a major regional funding centre.
EDL-Gen priced a Bt1.5bn five-year tranche to yield 4.95%, a
Bt2bn seven-year at 5.20% and a Bt3bn 10-year at 5.4%. The deal
was almost 2x oversubscribed, thanks to the rich spreads of
around 245bp-255bp.
The bond was rated BBB+ from Tris, allowing more
institutional investors to participate, unlike the unrated Laos'
sovereign bonds, which were sold mainly to high-net-worth
investors.
The rating also made it possible for EDL-Gen to price inside
the sovereign, which had sold a five-year to yield 5.2% and a
seven-year to yield 5.5% in October.
Bank of Ayudhya, Standard Chartered and TMB Bank were joint
bookrunners for the deal, which will settle today.
EDL-Gen is likely to return to Thailand's debt markets as it
has a remaining balance of Bt3.5bn that has been approved by the
Thai government for issuance.
Proceeds from the bonds will be used to acquire nine
hydropower projects from parent Electricite du Laos, which is
also the country's sole state-owned electricity offtaker. EDL
holds a 75% stake in the issuer and is expected to retain
majority control. Offtake agreements with EDL are a boon to the
power plants, giving them a stable and predictable revenue flow.
Twin Pine Consulting is financial adviser to EDL-Gen.
(Reporting by Kit Yin Boey, editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel
Stanton)