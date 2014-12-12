SINGAPORE/LONDON, Dec 12 (IFR) - International bond issues
from China are on track to double in 2014, underlining the
country's status as the world's most important emerging market
to global fixed-income investors.
Chinese issuers have sold more than US$100bn of offshore
bonds this year, and investors believe the country has the
potential to issue more due to its size and importance in the
global economy.
Others, however, warn of the speed of the growth in Chinese
issuance, which has jumped from a very low base less than five
years ago.
In 2010, China accounted for just 4% of global EM bond
issuance, which totalled about US$300bn. This year, as much as a
quarter of the US$518bn global EM total has come from China,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
Indeed, the US$111bn of bonds Chinese entities sold up to
December 9 through G3 and offshore renminbi trades - up from
US$58.6bn last year - is half of emerging Asia's international
total for the year and on a par with total international
issuance from CEEMEA or Latin America.
"It's an astonishing number," said one EM banker, referring
to the amount of Chinese issuance. "It does beg the question: is
it a bit out of control? It's a huge number from nowhere."
China G3 bond issuance volumes for 2014 have reached
US$69.8bn, nearly double last year's US$35.5bn. Dim Sum
offerings from China, meanwhile, have continued to climb
steeply, hitting US$41.2bn this year.
The offshore renminbi market now represents 14% of non-G4
issuance, up from 2% in 2010, according to HSBC.
"2014 has been a transformative year for Chinese issuers in
the global credit markets. We've seen new sectors come to
market, including infrastructure, new capital instruments issued
both by financial institutions and SOEs, and some of the largest
volume deals ever from Asia," said Alexi Chan, head of DCM for
Asia Pacific at HSBC.
Record-breaking jumbo deals have been a feature of Chinese
issuance this year, with just a handful of issues accounting for
almost half of the G3 total.
They include Alibaba's US$8bn six-tranche offering, which
was the largest bond out of Asia; Bank of China's US$6.5bn Basel
III-compliant Additional Tier 1 issue, the world's largest
contingent capital offering; and ICBC's US$5.7bn triple-tranche
AT1, the first Asian AT1 sold in three currencies, and in
144A/Reg S format. State-owned energy companies CNOOC, Sinopec
and State Grid Corporation of China also sold a combined
US$12.5bn this year.
"Asian debt capital markets can't divorce itself from China
nowadays. A slowdown in many Asian countries wouldn't cause much
of a problem as the Asian market has grown, but the market can't
do without China," said Mark Follett, head of investment-grade
DCM for Asia at JP Morgan.
Sustainable level?
The big question is if this level of debt financing is
sustainable. In its quarterly report earlier this month, the
Bank for International Settlements also warned about the amount
of external borrowing EM issuers, especially from the corporate
sector, were generally undertaking, with the strengthening US
dollar becoming a big concern.
"The appreciation of the dollar against the backdrop of
divergent monetary policies may, if persistent, have a profound
impact on the global economy, in particular on emerging markets.
For example, it may expose financial vulnerabilities as many
firms in emerging markets have large US dollar-denominated
liabilities."
Andy Seaman, partner at London-based Stratton Street
Capital, feels the amount of bonds sold should be placed in
context.
"If you look at just government debt, China's debt to GDP is
40%, whereas, for the US, the same figure is 105% of GDP, which
shows that China has the potential to issue more debt and still
be less indebted than the US," he said. "Investors are very
likely to want to own more Chinese bonds, as most people have
far too little given the size and importance of China in the
world economy."
Bankers also expect 2015 to be just as busy.
"China has the world's second-largest economy, while the
volume of G3 bond issuance is approximately 10% of the US," said
Julian Trott, head of debt capital markets syndicate for Asia
Pacific ex-Japan at Goldman Sachs. "There remains tremendous
potential for growth here, particularly given the level of M&A
activity and the increasingly sophisticated financing methods
used by Chinese borrowers."
Viktor Hjort, head of fixed-income strategy for Asia at
Morgan Stanley, expects the balance of China's offshore bond
issuance next year to move from corporate to financial issuers
as the country's banks continue to beef up their capital bases
to comply with Basel III rules. Chinese banks have already
printed an impressive US$30bn this year, including senior notes.
Gross volume for the next 12 months, however, was likely to
stay flat relative to 2014, after rapid volume growth in
previous three years, he said. "In terms of net issuance, we
actually expect the volume to come down as 2015 marks the
beginning of a multi-year redemption cycle through 2019," said
Hjort.
(Reporting by Lianting Tu and Sudip Roy, editing by Steve
Garton)