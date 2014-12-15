SINGAPORE, Dec 15 (IFR) - The fallout from a global slump in
oil prices roiled Malaysia's local capital markets last week, as
a spike in government yields forced issuers to rethink plans to
sell ringgit bonds.
Yields on 10-year government bond jumped to 4.18% as of last
Thursday, up 25bp in the space of a week amid continued selling
pressure on the ringgit.
The 10-year benchmark has soared 40bp from a 2014 low of
3.78% on October 17, while the ringgit has slumped 6.7% against
the US dollar in the same period.
Budget carrier AirAsia had hoped to make a debut
in the local debt markets this month with an unrated perpetual
note, but it looks unlikely to do so after the spike in rates
prompted investors to demand far-higher yields.
"The high rates are going to slow down the pipeline for
December, which means issuers that can afford to wait until next
year will do so," said a Malaysian debt banker.
Slumping oil prices and a strengthening US economy sent the
ringgit to a five-year low of M$3.508 against the dollar on
December 8. While other emerging-market currencies have
suffered, Malaysia has been particularly hard hit on investor
worries about the oil-exporting country's dependence on energy
revenues.
Maybank fixed-income analysts Winson Phoon and Se Tho Mun Yi
estimated some M$20bn-$25bn (US$5.7bn-$7.1bn) of foreign
holdings had been pulled from the domestic bond market since
November, particularly in short-term securities of less than
one-year maturities.
Foreign investors had poured a net M$17.7bn into ringgit
bonds this year to the end of October, and the sudden reversal
of appetite explains much of the volatility. Around 40% of all
Malaysian bonds are in foreign hands.
Local banks have also pushed up saving rates as they look to
boost deposits before the end of the year, handing potential
issuers a double whammy.
"Just look at the short-end of the rates - the banks are
paying anywhere between 4.00% and 4.20% for one-month to
six-month deposits," said the banker. "However, in the bond
markets, Triple A rated names are paying around 4.15%-4.25% for
five-year money. It's quite tough to interest investors now."
Pressing ahead
While AirAsia stands to benefit from lower oil prices, it
will need to balance any advantage against higher funding costs.
Falling crude oil prices are seen to have an adverse impact
on revenues of state-owned Petronas, which contributes heavily
to the government's coffers. Oil-related industries are
estimated to account for about one-third of state revenues.
Petronas said on December 1 that low oil prices were forcing
a 15%-20% scale-back in capital expenditure for next year.
Dividends to the government could go down as much as 37% if oil
prices remained low, it said. The news sent oil-related stocks
down, leading to a drop of around 2.3% in the KLCI the following
day.
The reduced dividends from Petronas will make it harder for
the government to narrow its budget deficit, a key consideration
in its international sovereign ratings.
Other issuers, however, are pressing ahead at higher yields.
DRB Hicom, a cars-to-property conglomerate, is selling
two tranches of perpetual notes with call options in years five
and seven. The perp non-call five is being shown at an initial
yield guidance of 7.2%-7.5% and the perp non-call seven is at
7.7%-7.8%, far higher than the 5.25% yield Malaysia Airports
Holdings paid on its M$1bn perp non-call 10 two weeks ago. The
notes of MAHB have an AA2 rating from Ram, while those of DRB
have an A from Marc, which explains the higher yield guidance.
Names such as Perbadanan Tabung Pendidikan Tinggi Nasional
and Suria KLCC had to wait until last week for markets to settle
before pricing their separate deals. PTPTN paid a yield of 4.88%
for 20-year funds, higher than the 4.79% DanaInfra paid for its
20-year money at end-November.
"It has been harder for investment-grade names, but the debt
markets have adjusted somewhat now, compared with two weeks
ago," said a debt syndicate head. "As long as the issuers price
sensibly, they should have little problem selling their deals.
(Reporting by Kit Yin Boey, editing by Daniel Stanton)