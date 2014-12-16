SINGAPORE, Dec 16 (IFR) - More Chinese onshore bond sales
are being pulled following the new regulation on December 8 that
banned bonds rated below AAA from being used as collateral for
repurchase agreements.
A planned Rmb322m (US$52m) collective bond offering by seven
companies based in Hunan province was postponed due to rising
yields, according to a filing on the China Bond website.
Changzhou Tianning Construction Development, a local
government funding vehicle, also decided to pull an offering
that was set to launch yesterday. The company said in a filing
that the move was to avoid a higher coupon.
Meanwhile, Shanghai Dingshanhu Xincheng, an LGFV, pulled a
planned Rmb1.3bn six-year offering, citing similar reasons.
Jishou Huatai State-Owned Asset Management Company, another
LGFV, said it would reschedule a proposed Rmb800m seven-year
offering. The sale was originally slated for December 11.
In an announcement last Monday, the China Securities
Depository and Clearing Corp said only bonds rated AAA or from
issuers graded AA or above could be used as collateral for
repurchase agreements.
The regulatory change ruled out about 70% of the Rmb1trn
(US$161bn) of bonds cleared on the CSDC platform, according to
Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Bonds from local government
funding vehicles accounted for most of the bonds affected
because they were typically rated lower, analysts said.
The move triggered a liquidity crunch to send bond yields
soaring. AA-rated five-year corporate bonds, for example, saw
yields jump to 6.5% on December 10 from 6.08% before the new
rules were announced. They were quoted at around 6.4% this
afternoon.
(Reporting by Lianting Tu, editing by Daniel Stanton)