SINGAPORE, Dec 17 (IFR) - Beijing Energy Investment Holding sold a three-year offshore Rmb1bn (US$162m) bond last night, marking one of the last Reg S deals to come to the market before the year-end.

As many investors have gone on holiday, the deal paid up in order to attract orders from those still at work.

The notes priced at 4.3%, 5bp inside the initial talk. Benchmarked against its closest comparable Beijing Infrastructure's 3.75% 2017s, quoted at 3.85%, Beijing Energy paid a 35bp premium.

Beijing Energy (A2/A+ by Moody's/Fitch) and Beijing Infrastructure (A2/A/A+ by Moody's/S&P/Fitch), both owned by the Beijing municipal government, had a similar structure for their offshore bond offerings. But unlike Beijing Infrastructure which is yet to make a profit, Beijing Energy is a profitable company.

"Due to the late launch, it's natural for the deal to pay a little more to get it done," a banker on the deal said.

Also contributing to the hefty premium was the weaker economic data from China and the depreciating pressure for the renminbi, the banker said.

December flash HSBC China PMI data, which came out yesterday, slipped to 49.5, indicating the first contraction in factory output in seven months. The Chinese currency has also depreciated 1.3% against the US dollar in the past month.

"Those factors have made investors more cautious to take on CNH risk," the banker said. "In addition, the sharp rise in CNH cross currency swap in recent weeks has made it very expensive for investors who swap dollars into CNH to invest."

Since the beginning of December, CNH CCS jumped from around 240bp to around 300bp, partially due to rising demand for the Chinese currency since the launch of Shanghai-Hong Kong stock connect.

For some trading desks that can only invest in Dim Sum bonds after swapping dollars into CNH, CNH funding costs have grown sharply to around 4%, said a bond trader who manages a CNH book. This means it wouldn't be profitable for those desks to invest in Dim Sum bonds yielding less than 4%.

As a result, the deal drew a relatively small order book of Rmb1.4bn, including Rmb600m orders from junior bank group. Banks were the main buyer, taking 60%, given their lower CNH funding costs and the notes' high credit rating (A+ from Fitch). Fund managers bought 30% while private banks, insurance companies and others took the remainder.

The notes, very illiquid in the secondary market, were quoted at around par.

The bonds were issued in the name of Jingneng Clean Energy Investment Holdings with a guarantee from Beijing Jingneng Clean Energy (Hong Kong). The bonds will also carry a keepwell deed and deed of equity interest purchase, as well as a liquidity support undertaking from Beijing Energy.

Founded in 2004, Beijing Energy is main player in Beijing's electricity and heating supply. Of its 2013 revenue, 71% came from electricity power; 21% from district heating and 6.2% from real estate, according to a presentation on NetRoadshow. Clean energy accounted for 32.3% of the company's total installed capacity.

In the nine months through to September this year, the company's Ebitda grew 6.6% to CNY11.8bn with the Ebitda margin at as high as 50.4%, according to the presentation.

Leverage, however, remained high. As of end September, its total debt-to-Ebitda was 5.2x and net debt-to-Ebitda was 4.5x.

Citigroup and Deutsche Bank were joint global co-ordinators, as well as joint lead managers with ABC International, Barclays, China Merchants Securities, Citic Securities International, Daiwa and Ping An of China Securities.

Proceeds will be used to refinance debt and for general corporate purposes. (Reporting by Lianting Tu, editing by Daniel Stanton)