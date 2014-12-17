SINGAPORE, Dec 17 (IFR) - Beijing Energy Investment Holding
sold a three-year offshore Rmb1bn (US$162m) bond last night,
marking one of the last Reg S deals to come to the market before
the year-end.
As many investors have gone on holiday, the deal paid up in
order to attract orders from those still at work.
The notes priced at 4.3%, 5bp inside the initial talk.
Benchmarked against its closest comparable Beijing
Infrastructure's 3.75% 2017s, quoted at 3.85%, Beijing Energy
paid a 35bp premium.
Beijing Energy (A2/A+ by Moody's/Fitch) and Beijing
Infrastructure (A2/A/A+ by Moody's/S&P/Fitch), both owned by the
Beijing municipal government, had a similar structure for their
offshore bond offerings. But unlike Beijing Infrastructure which
is yet to make a profit, Beijing Energy is a profitable company.
"Due to the late launch, it's natural for the deal to pay a
little more to get it done," a banker on the deal said.
Also contributing to the hefty premium was the weaker
economic data from China and the depreciating pressure for the
renminbi, the banker said.
December flash HSBC China PMI data, which came out
yesterday, slipped to 49.5, indicating the first contraction in
factory output in seven months. The Chinese currency has also
depreciated 1.3% against the US dollar in the past month.
"Those factors have made investors more cautious to take on
CNH risk," the banker said. "In addition, the sharp rise in CNH
cross currency swap in recent weeks has made it very expensive
for investors who swap dollars into CNH to invest."
Since the beginning of December, CNH CCS jumped from around
240bp to around 300bp, partially due to rising demand for the
Chinese currency since the launch of Shanghai-Hong Kong stock
connect.
For some trading desks that can only invest in Dim Sum bonds
after swapping dollars into CNH, CNH funding costs have grown
sharply to around 4%, said a bond trader who manages a CNH book.
This means it wouldn't be profitable for those desks to invest
in Dim Sum bonds yielding less than 4%.
As a result, the deal drew a relatively small order book of
Rmb1.4bn, including Rmb600m orders from junior bank group. Banks
were the main buyer, taking 60%, given their lower CNH funding
costs and the notes' high credit rating (A+ from Fitch). Fund
managers bought 30% while private banks, insurance companies and
others took the remainder.
The notes, very illiquid in the secondary market, were
quoted at around par.
The bonds were issued in the name of Jingneng Clean Energy
Investment Holdings with a guarantee from Beijing Jingneng Clean
Energy (Hong Kong). The bonds will also carry a keepwell deed
and deed of equity interest purchase, as well as a liquidity
support undertaking from Beijing Energy.
Founded in 2004, Beijing Energy is main player in Beijing's
electricity and heating supply. Of its 2013 revenue, 71% came
from electricity power; 21% from district heating and 6.2% from
real estate, according to a presentation on NetRoadshow. Clean
energy accounted for 32.3% of the company's total installed
capacity.
In the nine months through to September this year, the
company's Ebitda grew 6.6% to CNY11.8bn with the Ebitda margin
at as high as 50.4%, according to the presentation.
Leverage, however, remained high. As of end September, its
total debt-to-Ebitda was 5.2x and net debt-to-Ebitda was 4.5x.
Citigroup and Deutsche Bank were joint global co-ordinators,
as well as joint lead managers with ABC International, Barclays,
China Merchants Securities, Citic Securities International,
Daiwa and Ping An of China Securities.
Proceeds will be used to refinance debt and for general
corporate purposes.
(Reporting by Lianting Tu, editing by Daniel Stanton)