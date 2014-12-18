SINGAPORE, Dec 18 (IFR) - Philippine canned juice maker Del
Monte Pacific Limited is planning to meet investors at
the beginning of next year ahead of a rare offshore preference
share offering of US$360m, according to sources close to the
transaction.
The Reg S deal, likely to be unrated, will be used to part
take out a US$630m bridge loan backing DMPL's US$1.675bn buyout
of US-based Del Monte Foods Inc (DMFI) in February this year.
The offering will provide investors an opportunity to access
a US consumer business that contributes to 80% of the resulting
company's turnover. The deal, however, will also test investor
appetite for a credit whose net gearing is at an eye-popping 9x,
rare for an Asian company.
The Singapore and Manila dual-listed company looks to
delever in 2015 via the preference share offering and a US$180m
rights issue. After the two transactions, which will raise net
proceeds of US$515m, and additional debt payment of
US$230m-US$280m from cash flow, DMPL expects to lower its net
gearing to 1.7x-1.8x by April 2015, according to a company
filing on Monday.
It had initially planned to place the pref shares in the
domestic market via BDO Capital. But a delay in regulatory
approval made it turn to the international market and mandated
DBS as the sole lead, according to a banker close to the
transaction and a company filing. DBS has also underwritten the
rights issue.
Asian barbarian
DMFI, the key US asset that would generate cash flow to
repay the mounting buyout debt, had a long history with private
equity firms as it was an ideal target for leveraged buyouts
given its stable cash flow from the consumer food business.
It was also part of RJR Nabisco, which was bought by KKR in
a history-making US$25bn buyout in 1988, documented in the book
Barbarians At The Gate. KKR sold DMFI to a consortium in 1990.
Seven years later, TPG acquired the assets, before KKR snatching
it back again in 2011.
DMPL's acquisition of DMFI in 2014 was no accident. DMFI has
been involved in the Philippines since it set up business in the
country in 1926. After 70 years, DMFI divested the Philippine
business in 1996. Three years later, the Philippine business,
with the name of Del Monte Pacific Limited, was incorporated and
listed on the Singapore stock exchange. In 2006, NutriAsia
Pacific, majority-owned by the Campos family of the Philippines,
bought a 85% stake in DMPL, which in 2014 acquired the much
larger DMFI via the leveraged buyout.
The Campos family, with net worth of US$825m as of August
2014, ranked as the 20th richest in the Philippines according to
Forbes. Through NutriAsia Pacific, the Campos family now owns
67% of DMPL.
High leverage
While investors may like the stable food business, the
exceptionally high leverage will test the risk appetite among
Asian investors.
"It is credit positive that the company has been
acquired by a strategic investor this time [as opposed to
another PE], especially when the strategic investor is in the
same line of business," said a credit analyst.
"But the US business will need to pay down the debt at its
level before it is able to upstream dividend to the Philippine
parent," he said. "The deleveraging could take some time."
The high debt level will likely be a sticky point. As of
October 31, DMPL had net debt of US$2bn and consolidated Ebitda
for three months ended October 31 of US$59.4m, before
acquisition-related costs. Based on those numbers, its pro-forma
net-debt-to-Ebitda ratio would easily exceed 8x, a level not
commonly seen in LBOs in Asia where debt rarely exceeds 5x
Ebitda of the resulting company.
The stable earnings and cash flow predictability are likely
to offset the risks of high leverage and therefore soothe
investors to certain extent, analysts said.
There are also many elements about the deal that would get
investors excited. Being a consumer perp from the Philippines,
investors are likely to assign rarity value to the deal.
"Investors are starving for diversity right now given much
of the high-yield paper is from China these days," the banker
close to the deal said.
The company had guided its onshore pref share offering at
5.25%-7% before pulling the deal, with a 250bp step-up if the
notes were not called at the end of year five.
It would be hard for DMPL to achieve that level in the
offshore market, analysts noted. The US$300m 7.5% perpetual
bonds for Philippines' largest brewer San Miguel Corporation,
for example, were indicated at around 7% yield-to-call as of
Wednesday.
(Reporting by Lianting Tu, editing by Daniel Stanton)