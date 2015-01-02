SINGAPORE, Jan 2 (IFR) - China plans to expand its regional
and local government (RLG) bond market pilot scheme at a faster
pace than analysts had expected.
Minister of Finance Lou Jiwei said that the Rmb109.2bn
(US$17.6bn) pilot programme would be extended beyond the initial
eight provincial and two city-level governments and that
participants would be allowed to issue special-purpose bonds in
addition to general-obligation bonds, said Moody's Investors
Service, citing reports from China's state-run media and an
official filing.
Moody's said the latest development was credit positive for
Chinese RLGs, as they would need to demonstrate increased
transparency and accountability in order to access the bond
market.
"Moody's believes that this will in turn enforce strong
local decision-making and responsible public policy," Moody's
wrote in a note.
"Nevertheless, the pace of development is quicker than the
market had expected and there is still a lack of detail on how
this development will fit within the central government's plan
for RLG debt reform."
Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region announced plans last month to
become the first regional government issuer in China to access
the offshore bond market, with a deal size of up to US$1.5bn and
tenor of up to five years. This could include a US dollar issue
or sukuk, it said.
