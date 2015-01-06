HONG KONG, Jan 6 (IFR) - The Republic of the Philippines has announced a tender offer to exchange investors out of 15 outstanding bonds for a new SEC-registered 25-year US dollar benchmark that is being marketed to yield around 4.2%.

The sovereign is also offering cash for investors who decide not to buy the new bonds.

The exercise is aimed at helping the Philippines manage its foreign currency liabilities.

The new notes are rated on par with the issuer's rating of Baa2/BBB/BBB-.

The country last issued a USD1.5bn 10-year bond at par to yield 4.2% in January 2014.

Deutsche Bank and HSBC are joint global co-ordinators, and are also joint bookrunners alongside Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Standard Chartered and UBS. (Reporting by Frances Yoon, editing by Daniel Stanton)