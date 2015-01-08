HONG KONG, Jan 8 (IFR) - The Republic of Indonesia began marketing today fixed-rated senior unsecured US dollar notes at tenors of 10 and 30 years.

Initial price guidance levels on the two tranches have been announced to yield around 4.5% and 5.5% respectively.

The 144A/Reg S notes are expected to be rated on par with the issuer at Baa3/BB+/BBB-.

The senior unsecured notes will be issued off the sovereign's GMTN programme.

Citigroup, HSBC and Standard Chartered are the joint bookrunners. (Reporting by Frances Yoon, editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel Stanton)