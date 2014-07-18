* Landmark deal comes amid strong growth in responsible
investing
* Asian market for Green debt lags US and Europe
* Environmental criteria may be cumbersome for issuers
By Frances Yoon
HONG KONG, July 18 (IFR) - Advanced Semiconductor
Engineering has sold the first Green bond from Asia's
private sector in a deal that highlights the potential for
sustainable investing in the region.
Green bond proponents say the Taiwanese chip packager's
debut could persuade more Asian issuers to look beyond the
cumbersome deal process and restrictions on the use of proceeds
to cater to the growing number of investors who support
environmentally focused corporations.
Yet bankers doubt that many Asian companies will do what it
takes to qualify for a Green bond offering, particularly because
it does not give them any obvious pricing advantages.
ASE's US$300m three-year bond priced late on Thursday to
yield 125bp over US Treasuries after receiving more than US$2bn
in orders, a sign of strong global demand. The final yield was
in line with comparable bonds from the sector, showing that ASE
didn't need to pay more to attract investors, but it didn't save
money either.
"Issuers will have to go through that extra leg to qualify,
and if it doesn't result in something bigger and tighter then
some may think the extra effort is not worth it," said a banker
familiar with the deal.
Green bonds are relatively new and, while guidelines for
issuing environmentally designated securities are voluntary,
companies are encouraged to use the proceeds for projects that
support renewable energy, energy efficiency, sustainable
transportation and other low-carbon projects.
"The driver is for companies who want to be more
environmentally friendly, as opposed to having commercial
advantages," the banker said.
ASE is the world's largest independent provider of
semiconductor packaging and testing services, based on 2013
revenues. It is positioning itself as a low-carbon,
climate-friendly company, giving it a strong incentive to issue
a Green bond.
But the company has an additional motive in that it also
needs to repair its environmental image. ASE was fined NT$110.1m
(USD3.7m) for dumping waste water into the environment in
October from the Kaohsiung City Environmental Protection Bureau
in Taiwan, according to Joseph Su, manager at the ASE Group's
investor relations department.
The plant's operations have since been suspended, although
Su said the plant is currently operating at a full-scale test
run.
GREEN POOLS
Supporters of Green bonds counter it will be hard to ignore
the fact that more funds across Asia are signing up to be
socially responsible investors. The pool may not be as large as
in the US or Europe, but Asian investors bought about a fifth of
a 1.5bn (US$2bn) Green bond sold by German development bank KfW
last week, according to a banker who worked on that transaction.
"Any time you can increase your investor base and diversify
your holders, that really improves liquidity," said Stephen
Liberatore, a managing director and portfolio manager who
oversees approximately US$5.7bn at TIAA-CREF. "Going forward,
entities are going to be rewarded and will want people to know
that they are trying to do things beneficial for the
environment."
ASE is only the second issuer from Asia to sell a US
dollar-denominated Green bond, after Export-Import Bank of
Korea sold a US$500m five-year bond in February 2013.
The pace of Green bond issuance in Asia lags far behind the
US and Europe where deals have boosted global Green bond
issuance to US$18.3bn so far this year from US$11bn in 2013,
according to a July report prepared by HSBC and the Climate Bond
Initiative, a non-profit organisation that supports socially
responsible funding.
The extra steps involved in designating a bond as Green have
so far squelched Asian interest, however. One of these steps
requires companies to receive approval for the use of proceeds
from an independent environmental specialist, a process that may
take a few months.
Kexim and ASE both waited that long for the Center for
International Climate and Environmental Research, or CICERO, to
approve their Green credentials, according to a Kexim official
and a banker on the ASE deal.
Other steps require proceeds to be credited to a special
account to assure investors the funds are being used strictly
for the approved projects. Issuers are also advised to provide
an update on how the money is spent.
The extra work may be tedious for Asian issuers, who already
are able to price bonds at attractive levels amid views that
global interest rates are expected to stay lower for longer.
Both Kexim and KfW priced their Green bonds in line with their
other outstanding debt.
GOING GREEN
Bankers both involved and not involved in ASE's offering
expect it will take some time until more Green bonds from Asia
can materialise.
But lower-rated issuers may be able to get better pricing
for their deals if they can present a strong case for their
Green projects.
"They might be able to attract a broader investor base that
is focused not just on fundamentals but also the nature of the
company and the type of work it's doing," according to
TIAA-CREF's Liberatore, who bought into Kexim's earlier Green
issue.
Still, some investors, like TIAA-CREF, may be prevented from
buying bonds from speculative borrowers.
"Our social criteria cause us to focus only on those
entities that are leaders in environmental, social and
governance performance," Liberatore said.
Another banker not involved in ASE's deal added that unrated
borrowers with clear green projects could try to borrow funds
through private placements.
HSBC expects global Green bond volume to reach as much as
US$60bn this year and more than US$100bn in 2015.
"The pipeline is strong and we constantly see new and
existing issuers being attracted to the benefits of the market,"
according to Ulrik Ross, global head of public sector and
sustainable financing at HSBC.
CHINA BOOST
Asian Green bond issuance in particular is expected to get a
boost from China's initiatives to clean up its environment. The
State Council, China's cabinet, announced in August 2013 that it
plans to grow a corporate Green bond market in China. The
government had earlier announced plans to reduce pollution under
its 12th Five-Year Plan.
"You would expect a fair amount of response coming from
banks, especially for the purpose of clean water, energy and in
public transport," said Sean Kidney, CEO of the Climate Bond
Initiative.
"We are expecting issuance from three parties in the first
instance - the development banks like the Industrial Bank of
China and China Development Bank, secondly, by some state-owned
enterprises and then at the provincial city levels," Kidney
said.
