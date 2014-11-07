SINGAPORE/MUMBAI, November 7 (IFR) - Two debut US dollar
high-yield offerings from India this week underscored the
heightened offshore demand for bonds from the country as it
embarks on ambitious economic reforms.
JSW Steel and Indiabulls Real Estate
priced inaugural bond issues and enjoyed the increased appetite
for riskier credits from India as investors bet that the nation,
under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is on track for sustainable
economic recovery.
"For investors, Indian high yield is a diversification play.
Investors are keen to get exposure to well-established
high-yield borrowers other than Chinese property developers,"
said Brian Kim, DCM syndicate at Credit Suisse. "For Indian
issuers, they see attractive all-in cost of funding in the
international debt capital markets as yields continue to remain
low, particularly after the new government in India lowered the
withholding tax on foreign currency denominated coupon
payments."
The Modi-led government reduced the withholding tax to 5%
from 20%, effective since early October.
The successful debut bond issues, especially from highly
levered Indiabulls Real Estate - the first from India's property
sector - show that a new funding channel is now open for many
lower-rated private sector companies from the country. The
performance of the transactions also bodes well for iEnergizer,
an Indian business process outsourcer, which is planning to
debut in the US dollar market with a US$135m bond offering.
Indiabulls sold a US$175m five-year non-call three last
night after cutting the issue size from a targeted US$250m.
"Indian issuers have been relying heavily on the bank market
to date and we now hope that the bond markets will give them
better access given the flexible covenant package and efficient
cost of financing," said Amit Sheopuri, co-head of Asia DCM at
Citigroup.
Cheaper funding
JSW Steel's (Ba1/BB+) US$500m 4.75% five-year offering, for
example, translates to 284bp over Libor, which is quite
competitive compared to the steelmaker's onshore funding costs,
Rajeev Pai, CFO of JSW, wrote in an email.
The company intends to use the proceeds to prepay certain
more expensive rupee debt, which costs 12.25%-13.00%, he wrote.
The bond indenture is also quite loose, Charles Macgregor,
head of research at Lucror Analytics, wrote in a research note.
The indenture did not impose restriction on subsidiary debt or
liens, or cash leakage. There was also weak protection on event
risk as change of control will only be triggered by a rating
downgrade, he wrote.
It is, however, a different case for B1/B+/B+ rated
Indiabulls, because it has much weaker credit fundamentals.
Moody's said its covenant package provides stronger protection
than on typical high-yield offerings from Asia, highlighted by
carve-outs that are well below the Asian average.
Better structures
In addition, investors also liked this week's Indian US
dollar high-yield deals because they were structured in a more
investor-friendly way than high-yield deals from China, which
comprise the majority of the Asian high-yield market.
Offshore investors in Chinese bonds are typically
structurally subordinated to onshore creditors.
That is not the case in Indian high-yield this week,
however. On the JSW bond, the issuer was the onshore entity, a
factor that made investors comfortable with the structure.
"The structure for JSW Steel is better than Chinese property
bonds in terms of onshore-offshore subordination," a
Singapore-based portfolio manager said.
The Indiabulls trade comes with an onshore parent guarantee,
which brings offshore debt pari passu with domestic debt on the
parent level.
Indian regulations allow an onshore parent to provide a
guarantee for offshore debt as long as the proceeds will be used
overseas. Indiabulls will use the funds to repay share
application money used in connection with the acquisition of
London property.
Still, the Indian Government could have done more to
encourage offshore fundraising by the private sector.
"Indian regulators have room to do more to offer investors
more options to get closer to the onshore assets," said Vijay
Chander, executive director for fixed income at the Asia
Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association.
(Reporting by Lianting Tu and Manju Dalal)