LONDON, Sept 25 (IFR) - With the final quarter of the year
looming, it is looking increasingly likely that bond issuance in
the Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (CEEMEA)
region will end the year more on a whimper than a bang.
This is particularly as the doyens of large issuance in the
region - the sovereigns - do not look like they will take up the
slack caused by the absence of Russian borrowers.
Sovereign issuers have been responsible for 30-40% of
volumes for the second half of the year in CEEMEA since 2011,
according to Thomson Reuters data. The last six months of 2013,
for example, saw sovereign issuance of USD29.5bn, or 40% of
total CEEMEA issuance, split evenly between the third and fourth
quarters.
While sovereigns continue to dominate supply, making up
42.6% of issuance from CEEMEA in the third quarter, that is
based on low volumes. As of September 24, only USD16.4bn has
been printed by all issuers from the region, mainly because
Russian corporates are locked out of international debt markets.
CEEMEA sovereigns account for USD6.8bn of deals printed this
quarter. That compares with USD15bn issued by sovereigns in the
third quarter of 2013.
There would need to be around double the issuance in CEEMEA
from all issuers over the next week than there has been all this
quarter if volumes are going to catch up with last year's July
to September figures.
Indeed, the third quarter of this year looks set to be the
quietest of any quarter since Q3 2011, when just USD8.3bn of
bonds were printed. These sluggish volumes are unlikely to
change before 2015.
"There is definitely supply to come but it's not going to be
overwhelming," said one syndicate banker, echoing his peers and
speaking about all CEEMEA fixed income asset classes.
SOVEREIGN HOPES
So far this year, sovereign issuance has reached USD46.9bn,
or 44.4% of overall CEEMEA issuance, according to Thomson
Reuters data. It makes sense, then, that syndicate bankers are
pinning some hope on sovereign issuance keeping bond desks busy
in the closing months of the year.
"There's going to be some sovereign supply, but most of
these guys have pre-funded. There needs to be a compelling
reason," added the syndicate banker.
Issuers are making some positive noises but are ultimately
being put off as the market is not so bad that issuers are
locked out, while also not good enough that to miss printing now
would be economically unwise, the syndicate banker added.
"We're in an awkward place," the syndicate official said.
The spectre of rising US Treasury yields also hangs in the
air. Ten-year yields spiked to 2.60% earlier this month, and
while they have rallied since, bankers and investors expect them
to kick higher again as the Federal Reserve stops its bond
purchases and prepares the ground for a rate hike.
For that reason, some bankers say it would be sensible for
sovereign issuers to start tapping the market sooner rather than
later, irrespective of the risks of negative carry.
Yet few sovereigns are showing any signs of playing to the
bankers' tune. Some corners of the market have cited another
Romanian deal as a possibility this year.
But an official from Romania's ministry of finance, which
printed a blowout 1.25bn 10-year deal in April, told IFR that
the sovereign has no intention to issue soon.
"At least not for the next few months," said the official,
adding that no banks have been mandated.
Meanwhile, slow-burning potential deals for Tanzania and
Cameroon are both on hold for different reasons. Tanzania is
still waiting to get a credit rating, according to a ministry of
finance spokesperson, while Cameroon is in the process of
matching proposed funding up with projects, a ministry source in
the Central African country said.
Cameroon looks like it would be welcomed by investors. "It
will be great if Cameroon comes," said a head of EM research at
an investment house.
The most noticeable gap in the sovereign deal calendar is
Russia. The sovereign's last USD7bn-equivalent euro and dollar
deal came in September 2013. Russia has put off any new issuance
until 2015 while it waits for tensions with the West to reduce,
the finance ministry told IFR in August.
CLEARER SKIES
There are a few bright spots. Kazakhstan has mandated banks
for its first Eurobond since 2000. Its return to the bond has
been mooted for several years and, given the scarcity of supply
from the sovereign, the deal should attract plenty of interest.
Serbia is looking increasingly likely to issue a deal. The
government announced austerity measures last week that are
expected to improve the sovereign's sway with IMF talks underway
now.
"Serbia has not done too badly lately," said the head of
research at the investment firm. "I think the bond will be fine.
It depends on price and market circumstances. Investors will buy
it if they offer a concession. The hunt for yield is still on."
Poland is considering following up its September 10 CHF500m
deal with an international bond this year. The issuer confirmed
at the end of August that it is being tempted into the markets
to pre-fund for 2015.
And Turkey is widely expected to issue sukuk in the coming
weeks. The sovereign had issued two Islamic bonds in as many
years.
"The sovereign said they wanted to do one a year, so we're
expecting it," said a syndicate banker.
(Reporting By Michael Turner; editing by Sudip Roy and Julian
Baker)