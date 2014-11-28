LONDON Nov 28 From Russia to Ghana, the Eurobonds of energy-exporting emerging markets suffered a heavy selloff on Friday as the slump in oil towards $70 a barrel raised fears about the creditworthiness of many exporters.

Crude prices have declined by more than a third this year and the downward momentum received fresh impetus on Thursday when the OPEC oil club decided against output cuts.

One of the biggest losers has been Russia, where energy makes up a third of exports and oil moves add to headwinds caused by Western sanctions imposed over Moscow's perceived role in the Ukraine crisis.

Russian yield spreads to Treasuries - the premium investors demand to hold Russian risk - widened 10 basis points to three-year highs on the EMBI Global index .

Russian bonds tumbled across the curve with the main 2030 eurobond down almost a cent to four-year lows and sovereign debt insurance costs are at three-year highs.

Societe Generale strategist Regis Chatellier said he had cut Russian and Venezuelan dollar bonds to underweight.

"I'd thought the risks were already in the price (on Russian bonds) but that was before oil went into free fall. For me, $80 on Brent was ok with Russia, but now, it's another story," Chatellier said. "A lot of countries are going to suffer; it's going to impact their credit profile."

In Africa, Angolan and Gabonese yield spreads blew out 39 and 29 bps respectively. Angola's 2019 bond tumbled 1.4 cents while Gabon's 2024 issue was down 2 cents .

Nigerian and Ghanaian bonds fell 1.6 and 1.0 cents respectively,

Investor jitters are being exacerbated by the depreciation of local currencies against the dollar, which makes it costlier for countries to service external debt. The rouble and naira touched new record lows on Friday .

African bonds have been in favour with investors because of high yields, low debt ratios and robust commodity prices. Some such as Stuart Culverhouse, head of research at brokerage Exotix, still see the bond moves as a knee-jerk reaction.

"Even with a lower oil price outlook, debt servicing is manageable. There is an element of uncertainty and some countries will have to implement policy adjustments but I am not spooked about oil impairing debt servicing ability," he said.

Activity on Latin American credits was subdued because of thin post-Thanksgiving Day staffing at most U.S. banks. (Additional reporting by Chris Vellacott; Editing by Mark Heinrich)