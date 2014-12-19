NEW YORK, Dec 19 (IFR) - Emerging market bonds fell victim
to indiscriminate selling this week, as weak oil prices and low
liquidity sent investors running for cover ahead of potential
redemptions.
At its nadir on Tuesday, the sell-off had wiped out
two-thirds of the gains achieved by emerging market sovereign
bonds so far this year.
Total returns on the EMBI Global Diversified Index were down
to 3.5% on Tuesday from around 9.5% at the end of November.
Exacerbated by the lack of liquidity in the market towards
the end of the year, the drop was so pronounced that EM
sovereigns did even worse than US high-yield in the first three
weeks of December - in spite of the latter's strong exposure to
an embattled energy sector.
"I suspect some of the overreaction had to do with portfolio
managers anticipating outflows and having to raise cash," said
Gorky Urquieta, co-head of emerging markets debt at fund manager
Neuberger Berman. "But on a medium-term horizon, investors are
going to look at this from a different perspective."
Comforted by solid returns in the first 11 months of the
year, some portfolio managers might have been caught off-guard
by the sudden deterioration in the asset class.
"We had a pretty good rally up to November and cash levels
were on the lower side," said Sergei Strigo, head of emerging
market debt at Amundi Asset Management in London, who reckons
fund managers have increased their cash holdings to between 5%
and 10% of total assets to cushion against potential
redemptions.
BOUNCE BACK
With several EM credits becoming too cheap to ignore,
however, accounts have already started dipping their toes back
in the market, helped by a modest recovery in oil prices and a
decent amount of short covering.
Venezuelan bonds, for example, bounced back to the mid-40s
in the second half of the week after trading in the 30s on
Tuesday - well below their expected recovery value.
Meanwhile, spreads of Brazilian state-run oil company
Petrobras blew out as wide as 600bp on Tuesday before retracing
to around 480bp on Thursday.
According to Urquieta, even countries such as Russia - which
stared into the abyss of a full-blown currency crisis this week
- look like good buying opportunities to some.
"The Russian sovereign was trading almost 700bp wide to US
Treasuries on Tuesday - wider than Rwanda," said Urquieta. "But
when you look at the balance sheet of Russia, under most
scenarios that looks like a very decent entry point."
Away from oil-related names, Urquieta said his firm saw
opportunities in Turkey, South Africa and even the Dominican
Republic, all of which were hit by this week's capitulation in
spite of being net beneficiaries of lower oil prices.
OPPORTUNITIES
Yet while recognising that the sell-off has created
opportunities, others warn of the dangers still posed by highly
volatile oil prices.
"Value has returned in EM credits - especially in better
ones such as Mexico, Indonesia, and even Brazil, where fiscal
prospects have improved," Deutsche Bank analysts said in a note
to clients on Wednesday. "But stabilisation in the oil market is
required before positioning for recovery."
While portfolio managers generally agree that institutional
investors remain committed to the emerging market asset class,
larger than expected outflows could put further pressure on bond
prices, prompting some clients to reconsider their asset
allocation strategy.
Outflows from EM dedicated bond funds intensified to
US$1.96bn in the week to December 17, according to EPFR data
quoted by Barclays, up from US$940m the week before.
"Clients have become more concerned," said Strigo at Amundi.
"They are asking more questions."
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Marc Carnegie and
Matthew Davies)