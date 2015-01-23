* More junk ratings look increasingly likely
* Some investors will be forced to exit markets
* Quasi-sovereign names could be impacted
By Michael Turner
LONDON, Jan 23 (IFR) - Black clouds are forming over
emerging markets as analysts warn of a deluge of rating
downgrades on the horizon, potentially triggering a torrent of
forced selling as some investors exit their positions.
"Not so long ago, the EM horizon was bright with potential
rising stars in investor portfolios," said David Spegel, global
head of emerging markets sovereign and credit strategy research
at BNP Paribas. "Now, after a year of political upheaval and
collapsing commodity markets, the EM sky is alight with
potential falling angels."
Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Russia, Bulgaria, South Africa and
Turkey are the sovereigns at greatest risk of losing their
investment grade status this year, while sub-investment grade
Angola, Gabon, Algeria, Venezuela and Nigeria are expected to
drop further into junk status.
A strong dollar, plunging oil prices, geopolitical tensions
and faltering growth have battered many emerging market credits
over the last few months.
The EMBI Global index, the benchmark that tracks sovereign
and quasi-sovereign corporates' external debt, looks set to lose
its investment grade status this year, according to Spegel. The
average rating of names included in the index is Baa3/BBB-.
This could lead to money moving away from these markets.
"Asset prices can rise significantly during a period of growth
but all it takes is one external shock to take the capital flows
back out of the market," said William Jackson, senior emerging
markets economist at Capital Economics.
There are USD924bn of BBB- and BBB rated bonds outstanding
in the emerging markets, making the risk to bond portfolios "not
insubstantial," said Spegel.
Of that total outstanding debt, USD144bn comes from the six
investment grade sovereigns above. Turkey, which at
Baa3/BB+/BBB- has its toes poking over the edge of junk
territory, is responsible for just over half of that amount.
FORCED SELLING
Any emerging market sovereign slipping into junk could see
forced selling of its debt, as some investors are mandated to
only hold paper that is rated investment grade by two agencies.
Some market participants say this will be particularly
apparent among investors that buy both developed and emerging
market debt.
"Forced selling won't come from EM investors," said an
emerging markets investor. "It will come from crossover accounts
that bought EM as a yield pick-up. They have large holdings in
some names."
Latin America will probably take the brunt of forced
selling, as that is the stomping ground of most crossover
investors, the investor said, adding that Brazil, Mexico and
Colombia were particularly vulnerable.
Crossover investors also hold large amounts of
quasi-government entities, such as Mexico's Pemex and Brazil's
Petrobras, which could be affected by a rating cut to their
sovereigns, the investor said.
The effect of forced selling "will be exacerbated by the
already poor liquidity environment in secondary markets, thereby
threatening to create distressed situations," said Spegel.
"Many pension funds, insurance funds and other buy-and-hold
type investors are not always up to date on the potential risk
of what is in their portfolios," Spegel told IFR. "Until they
have to sell."
BNPP reckons a one-notch downgrade from Baa3/BBB- would
widen a sovereign's 10-year spread by 40bp.
Russia looks like it could be the first emerging market
sovereign to lose its investment grade rating this year.
Standard & Poor's, which rates Russia at BBB-, will make a
decision on the country's negative outlook before the end of
January.
If oil remains between USD50 and USD60 a barrel, Russia will
be lowered to Ba1/BB+ this year and Ba2/BB in 2016, according to
BNPP's estimates.
Brent crude was trading at USD49 on Friday.
(Reporting By Michael Turner; editing by Sudip Roy, Julian
Baker)