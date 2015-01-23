* More junk ratings look increasingly likely

* Some investors will be forced to exit markets

* Quasi-sovereign names could be impacted

By Michael Turner

LONDON, Jan 23 (IFR) - Black clouds are forming over emerging markets as analysts warn of a deluge of rating downgrades on the horizon, potentially triggering a torrent of forced selling as some investors exit their positions.

"Not so long ago, the EM horizon was bright with potential rising stars in investor portfolios," said David Spegel, global head of emerging markets sovereign and credit strategy research at BNP Paribas. "Now, after a year of political upheaval and collapsing commodity markets, the EM sky is alight with potential falling angels."

Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Russia, Bulgaria, South Africa and Turkey are the sovereigns at greatest risk of losing their investment grade status this year, while sub-investment grade Angola, Gabon, Algeria, Venezuela and Nigeria are expected to drop further into junk status.

A strong dollar, plunging oil prices, geopolitical tensions and faltering growth have battered many emerging market credits over the last few months.

The EMBI Global index, the benchmark that tracks sovereign and quasi-sovereign corporates' external debt, looks set to lose its investment grade status this year, according to Spegel. The average rating of names included in the index is Baa3/BBB-.

This could lead to money moving away from these markets. "Asset prices can rise significantly during a period of growth but all it takes is one external shock to take the capital flows back out of the market," said William Jackson, senior emerging markets economist at Capital Economics.

There are USD924bn of BBB- and BBB rated bonds outstanding in the emerging markets, making the risk to bond portfolios "not insubstantial," said Spegel.

Of that total outstanding debt, USD144bn comes from the six investment grade sovereigns above. Turkey, which at Baa3/BB+/BBB- has its toes poking over the edge of junk territory, is responsible for just over half of that amount.

FORCED SELLING

Any emerging market sovereign slipping into junk could see forced selling of its debt, as some investors are mandated to only hold paper that is rated investment grade by two agencies.

Some market participants say this will be particularly apparent among investors that buy both developed and emerging market debt.

"Forced selling won't come from EM investors," said an emerging markets investor. "It will come from crossover accounts that bought EM as a yield pick-up. They have large holdings in some names."

Latin America will probably take the brunt of forced selling, as that is the stomping ground of most crossover investors, the investor said, adding that Brazil, Mexico and Colombia were particularly vulnerable.

Crossover investors also hold large amounts of quasi-government entities, such as Mexico's Pemex and Brazil's Petrobras, which could be affected by a rating cut to their sovereigns, the investor said.

The effect of forced selling "will be exacerbated by the already poor liquidity environment in secondary markets, thereby threatening to create distressed situations," said Spegel.

"Many pension funds, insurance funds and other buy-and-hold type investors are not always up to date on the potential risk of what is in their portfolios," Spegel told IFR. "Until they have to sell."

BNPP reckons a one-notch downgrade from Baa3/BBB- would widen a sovereign's 10-year spread by 40bp.

Russia looks like it could be the first emerging market sovereign to lose its investment grade rating this year. Standard & Poor's, which rates Russia at BBB-, will make a decision on the country's negative outlook before the end of January.

If oil remains between USD50 and USD60 a barrel, Russia will be lowered to Ba1/BB+ this year and Ba2/BB in 2016, according to BNPP's estimates.

Brent crude was trading at USD49 on Friday. (Reporting By Michael Turner; editing by Sudip Roy, Julian Baker)