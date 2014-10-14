SINGAPORE, Oct 14 (IFR) - India's securities regulator has barred property developer DLF and some of its executives from tapping the capital markets for three years for failure to disclose key information in its 2007 IPO.

In a 43-page order dated October 10, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said DLF, KP Singh, Rajiv Singh, TC Goyal, Pia Singh, Kameshwar Swarup and Ramesh Sanka could no longer access the securities market.

They have been prohibited "from buying, selling or otherwise dealing in securities directly or indirectly, in any manner, whatsoever, for the period of three years," Sebi said.

KP Singh is the founder and chairman of DLF and Rajiv Singh is the vice chairman.

The order took effect immediately.

The penalty effectively bars DLF from taking advantage of India's new rules allowing the listing of Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs). Investors were expecting DLF, India's largest listed property company, to be among the first from the sector to issue REITs.

The penalty relates to information on subsidiaries and pending legal cases that the watchdog claims was missing from DLF's disclosures at the time of its 2007 listing.

DLF said it had not broken any laws.

"The company and its board wish to reassure its investors and all other stakeholders that it has not acted in contravention of law either during its IPO or otherwise. DLF and its board were guided by and acted on the advise of eminent legal advisers, merchant bankers and audit firms while formulating its offer documents," DLF said in a stock exchange announcement.

"DLF will defend itself to the fullest extent against any adverse findings and measures contained in the order passed by Sebi."

DLF's US$2.3bn IPO in 2007 was the largest Indian listing at the time. The managers of DLF's 2007 IPO were the-then DSP Merrill Lynch, Kotak, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, ICICI Securities, Lehman Brothers, UBS and SBI Capital Markets.

DLF has been working on two big bond issues backed with lease rentals from its commercial properties, but those plans are now up in the air. These bond deals are likely to be around INR30bn (USD490m) each in size, sources said. UBS and Trust Capital have been separately mandated on these offerings.

Debt bankers said the Sebi order would have an impact on DLF's fundraising plans, but it was not clear whether the company would need to cancel the issues.

"Sebi governs public issues and listed bond offerings [even if done as private placements]. If any of DLF's future deals fall in these two categories, the deals won't happen at all during the ban period," said a source aware of the situation.

However, if DLF issues a private placement and does not list the bonds, the company may still be able to raise funds despite the Sebi ban, the source said.

DLF sold two separate property-backed bonds totalling INR9bn earlier this year. Both are listed on the stock exchange, said a banker.

Another banker, however, said that investor sentiment has been impacted by the order and it will take a while before any investor buys any new securities related to the group.

DLF shares were down 26% at Rs108.90 (US$1.79) on the National Stock Exchange at 3.30pm Hong Kong time. (By S. Anuradha and Manju Dalal. Editing by Daniel Stanton.)