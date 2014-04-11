* Long-term structural problems in emerging markets remain
* Long/short strategies, corporate debt arbitrages
attractive
By Natsuko Waki
LONDON, April 11 Institutional investors are
being selective in their return to emerging markets after a
heavy sell-off, as there are too many pitfalls for a long-term
portfolio to make a winning strategy out of simply buying cheap.
More than $50 billion flowed out of emerging stock and bond
funds in the first quarter of 2014 as rising U.S. yields,
China's economic slowdown and political uncertainty drove
investors away from higher-risk assets. But the tide appears to
have turned.
Emerging stocks hit their highest level in almost
five months on Thursday after four consecutive weeks of rises.
Emerging dollar debt has risen more than 5 percent this year,
outperforming U.S. Treasuries and global corporate bonds, and
even less popular local currency debt managed a rise of 3
percent.
Cheap valuations after months of selling opens up easy
trading opportunities for those who can get in and out quickly.
But long-term investors need a strategy that both exploits a
short-term rebound and minimises losses from long-term
structural economic difficulties such as the higher cost of
funding for companies.
"The long-term investment landscape suggests emerging
markets will continue to underperform in the long run. A rising
rates and strengthening dollar environment is a real headwind,"
said Andy Warwick, multi-asset portfolio manager at BlackRock.
"In the short term, there are tactical opportunities in
emerging markets. We're already starting to see that, looking
for value, as stabilisation of U.S. yields has made emerging
market carry more attractive."
BlackRock has made a number of long and short trades in
Turkish equities - buying and selling in a matter of weeks to
capture tactical opportunities.
"It's about being tactical and (finding a way to) capture
and embrace volatility. The market needs to get used to what a
rising interest rate environment looks like. Rising rates create
volatility, and volatility creates opportunities," Warwick said.
In the past two weeks, emerging-market-dedicated equity
funds saw $5.4 billion of inflows, according to EPFR, which
analyses mutual fund data.
In the week to April 9, the broad Global Emerging Market
(GEM) equity funds group attracted the biggest flows at $3.47
billion, in a sign that retail investors are indiscriminately
scooping up beaten-down stocks.
"A lot of investors treat EM as a basket case, and they go
in and out. But we believe, particularly in EM, investing in the
index is a poor choice. The benchmark is skewed towards these
companies that may suffer for a little longer," said Enrico
Camera, emerging equity fund manager at Swiss-based GAM.
"We don't see profitability in EM. And we struggle to see a
bull market in EM in the long term. At the same time, if you are
selective, there are a lot of opportunities."
Camera likes the EM consumer discretionary sector, which
will benefit from the increasingly wealthy middle class.
He said EM-listed consumer staple companies, on the other
hand, were on GAM's list for short selling, as were steel and
iron ore-related firms.
ARBITRAGE OPPORTUNITIES
In fixed income, dollar and euro-denominated hard currency
debt funds grabbed more flows ($0.85 billion) than local
currency ones ($0.3 billion), according to EPFR.
Denis Girault, head of emerging market fixed income at Swiss
investment manager UBP in Zurich, recommends that investors take
advantage of price distortions to buy investment grade EM
corporate debt, which is yielding more than junk-rated European
corporate bonds.
The latter, rated double-B, are yielding on average 5.2
percent, while higher-quality emerging market corporate debt
with a triple-B rating is yielding 6.6 percent.
This gap is a result of huge investor demand for
high-yielding debt in developed economies.
"We have today true arbitrage opportunities which have
emerged in the last couple of months," Girault said.
"Companies have far more flexibility to adapt. Your best bet
is investment grade."
(Editing by Will Waterman)