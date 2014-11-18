By Daniel Bases
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 18 Emerging market credit default
swaps trading volume rose 27 percent in the third quarter versus
the same period a year ago, according to a survey released on
Tuesday.
EMTA, the emerging markets debt trading and investment
industry trade association, said volumes for CDS totaled $377
billion in the three months ending Sept. 30. The trading volume
represented a decline of 3 percent from the second quarter of
this year, the group said in a statement.
Credit default swaps act as a kind of insurance for
investors who own debt, in this case debt issued by sovereign
nations, against potential default or restructuring.
"The sharp pick-up in CDS volumes on a year-on-year basis is
consistent with patterns of rising volatility, as well as
increasing macroeconomic uncertainties for the asset class,"
Gordian Kemen, head of Latin American fixed-income research at
HSBC in New York, said in EMTA's statement.
"The third-quarter 2014 volumes also reflect the rise of
idiosyncratic risks in countries such as Argentina, Russia and
Venezuela over the summer," Kemen said.
For the second quarter of this year, volumes were up 40
percent from the same period in 2013.
In the latest survey of 13 major dealers, EMTA said CDS
contracts on Brazil were the most actively traded, at $69
billion, followed by $67 billion for Russia. For Russia, the
volume was a 119 percent increase over the year-ago levels and a
9 percent increase over the second quarter of 2014. Turkish CDS
trading volumes were third at $51 billion.
EMTA also tracks nine corporate CDS contracts. Gazprom, the
Russian state-owned energy company, again was the most actively
traded at $4.8 billion, up from the $3.6 billion reported in the
second quarter of this year.
"Participants also reported over $1.7 billion in PDVSA and
Petrobras contracts," EMTA said, referring to the state-owned
oil companies of Venezuela and Brazil, respectively.
(Reporting by Daniel Bases; Editing by Leslie Adler)