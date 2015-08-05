By Daniel Bases
NEW YORK Aug 5 Emerging market credit default
swaps trading volume fell 29 percent in the second quarter of
2015 versus the same period a year ago, according to a survey
released on Wednesday.
EMTA, the emerging markets debt trading and investment
industry trade association, said second quarter volume for CDS
totaled $275 billion versus the $389 billion in reported
transactions a year earlier.
Trading volume was down 28 percent from the first quarter of
this year, which totaled $383 billion.
EMTA said it surveyed 12 major dealers in the second quarter
while in the first quarter there were 13 firms surveyed.
CDS act as a kind of insurance for investors who own debt
against potential default or restructuring.
Second quarter results, EMTA said in a statement, were the
lowest quarterly level since the fourth quarter of 2013.
"I expect volumes to rebound, as deteriorating credit
fundamentals in EM (emerging markets) are generating a renewed
interest to hedge exposure," Simon Sassenberg, CDS trader at
Bank of America Merrill Lynch said in the EMTA statement.
"A higher interest rate environment will contribute to
increased macro volatility," Sassenberg said.
Brazilian sovereign CDS contracts were the most actively
traded with volume of $55 billion, down from $69 billion
reported in the first quarter. Russian CDS volumes were second
at $34 billion versus $55 billion in the prior quarter, and
Turkey's CDS trading volumes amounted to $30 billion, down from
$53 billion in the first three months of 2015.
Nine corporate CDS contracts were also tracked. Russia's
state-owned energy company Gazprom reported the highest
quarterly volume at $2 billion, down from $3.3 billion in the
first quarter. This was followed by Mexican state-owned energy
company Pemex at $1.9 billion versus over $2 billion in volume
in the prior quarter. Brazil's state-owned oil company Petrobras
with $1.4 billion in trading volume was third, seeing its volume
drop from $3.5 billion in the first three months of the year.
