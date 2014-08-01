By Daniel Bases
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Aug 1 Emerging market credit default
swaps trading volume rose 40 percent in the second quarter of
this year, reaching $389 billion, versus the same period a year
ago, a survey showed on Friday.
However, EMTA, the emerging markets debt trading and
investment industry trade association, said in a statement that
volumes were down 5 percent from the first quarter of this year.
"With better market tone in the second quarter versus the
first quarter, and with overall volatility on the decline during
the period, it was not surprising to see an almost
across-the-board drop of sovereign CDS activity," David Spegel,
global head of emerging market credit research at BNP Paribas in
London, said in a statement.
Credit default swaps, or CDS, act as a kind of insurance for
investors who own debt, in this case debt issued by sovereign
nations, against potential default or restructuring.
Argentina CDS trading volumes, however, bucked the trend in
the second quarter.
"Given the nearing risk of a default from Argentina, it was
also not unexpected to see the 68 percent quarter-on-quarter
jump in Argentine trades," Spegel said.
On Friday, the International Swaps and Derivatives
Association's (ISDA) 15-member Determinations Committee
confirmed that Argentina had failed to pay on its debt and that
it went into default on Wednesday.
The vote by the ISDA-facilitated committee requires a
supermajority of 12 of the 15 members to vote in favor of a
ruling, which in this case decided that a credit event had
indeed occurred when Argentina missed a coupon payment on July
30.
Brazil's CDS contracts were the most actively traded in the
second quarter at $74 billion.
Russian CDS traded up 163 percent in the second quarter
versus the same period a year ago, registering $62 billion.
However, Russian volumes were down 12 percent from the first
quarter of the year. Mexico was third at $45 billion.
The survey of 13 major dealers included Chilean CDS
contracts for the first time. Additionally, the survey included
the tracking of nine corporate emerging market CDS contracts.
Russia's state-owned energy company Gazprom was
the most traded at $3.6 billion, followed by $3.1 billion for
Mexico's state-owned oil company, Pemex. Brazil's
state-owned oil company Petrobras was third with $2.4
billion in contract trading volume.
(Reporting by Daniel Bases; Editing by Dan Grebler)