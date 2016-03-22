BRIEF-Perennial Real Estate clarifies article "Perennial sees light in Northern Malaysian state of Penang"
* Refers to article titled "Perennial sees light in northern malaysian state of penang" published by business times on 16 May 2017
March 22 Emerging market credit default swaps (CDS) trading volume dropped 34 percent in the fourth quarter, compared with the same period a year ago, according to a survey released on Tuesday.
EMTA, the emerging markets debt trading and investment industry association, reported $256 billion in swaps in the survey of 13 major dealers.
Brazil had the most swaps, with $37 billion, followed by $25 billion for Turkey, and $25 billion for Russia. (Reporting by David Gaffen; Editing by Richard Chang)
* Refers to article titled "Perennial sees light in northern malaysian state of penang" published by business times on 16 May 2017
* PRO Real Estate Investment Trust - acquisitions will be partially financed by proceeds from profitable sale of two industrial buildings in etobicoke, ontario