NEW YORK, March 22 Government bond issuers are
adopting new standards intended to thwart a strategy that's
plagued Argentina for 13 years, in which buyers snap up
distressed debt for pennies on the dollar and then hold out for
full payment after other investors have agreed to restructure.
Since August, as many as 12 of 22 recent emerging market
issuers including Kazakhstan and Mexico have inserted language
in their bond prospectuses that makes it prohibitively expensive
for a single holdout to block a restructuring settlement that
the majority of creditors may have accepted. This week Ecuador,
which defaulted in 2009, issued new bonds that incorporate the
language, developed by the International Capital Markets
Association.
Driving the move to change is the situation in Argentina,
lawyers and bankers said. After Argentina sought to refinance
almost $100 billion in debt and gained the agreement of 93
percent of the holders, investors led by Elliot Management and
Aurelius Capital Management rejected the restructurings and
demanded full payment. Argentina responded by calling the
holdouts "vultures" and refused to pay.
The new mechanism being adopted, known as the aggregated
collective action clause (CAC), is aimed at preventing future
implementation of the Elliot and Aurelius playbook.
"The new CACs crush the business model of holdouts," said
Gregory Makoff, a senior fellow at Centre for International
Governance Innovation in Waterloo, Ontario.
"Holdouts thrive on buying small amounts of bonds that can't
be forced into a transaction," said Makoff, who's based in New
York and formerly advised nations including Jamaica, South
Africa and the Philippines on debt transactions during a career
at Citigroup. "Now there is nowhere to hide since a
supermajority can now sweep all bondholders into a transaction."
To be sure, it may take decades for the holdout business
model to completely wither away as old-style bonds mature, since
the new language applies only to newly issued bonds. Trying to
retrofit such language onto old bond covenants would be
cumbersome and costly, lawyers said.
Both Elliot and Aurelius declined to comment on the new
standards. Holdouts have argued that they play an important role
in the credit markets by offering liquidity during distressed
times. The new standards diminish their incentive to hold out on
a deal.
In a nutshell, an aggregated CAC means all of a sovereign's
bondholders' votes in a restructuring are counted in a single
pool and if it passes the results are binding on all the bonds.
That means if the supermajority of those votes agrees to a deal,
then even those who don't like the terms have no choice but to
accept them.
"Neither the sell-side, meaning the issuers, nor the hard
money buy-side likes the result in Argentina," said Antonia
Stolper, a sovereign securities lawyer at Shearman & Sterling in
New York. "For them it is a practical matter."
Stolper said adoption of the new language by sovereign
issuers for their international bonds, typically adapted to
either English or New York courts, has been "spectacularly
fast."
JUDGE GRIESA
The new covenants also include language written specifically
to counteract the disputed opinion of U.S. District Judge Thomas
Griesa in Manhattan. His view of the so-called pari passu
clause, or equal treatment clause, is what the holdout hedge
funds have used to win $1.33 billion plus accrued interest.
"The modification to the pari passu clause diminishes
investors' ability to litigate," said Moody's Investors Service
analyst Elena Duggar, who on March 13 published a study on the
new language.
Griesa's opinion has been upheld on appeal and Argentina has
exhausted its legal recourses. Until Argentina agrees to a
settlement with the holdouts, its ability to reenter the
international capital markets is severely restricted at a time
when its shaky economy needs fresh investment.
In October 2014 Kazakhstan adopted the new English law
versions nearly verbatim, while Mexico led the way for bonds
governed by New York law with an issue in November.
A simpler form of sovereign CACs were first used by Mexico
in 2003, a milestone in the sovereign debt investment community.
Those bonds matured earlier in this month.
In fact, it was the Mexican peso crisis in December 1994 and
subsequent international bailout that launched an effort to
design bond covenants that would lessen the burden on the
official sector and shift it to private bondholders.
Belgian deputy central bank governor Jean-Jacques Rey headed
a report issued to the G10 in 1996 that laid the groundwork for
changes while the Argentine default in 2002 accelerated the
effort to Mexico's historic move in February 2003.
"It took about eight years for the initial CACs to go from
the drawing board to the marketplace. The new CACs made the leap
in less than two years - record speed in the arcane world of
sovereign bond documentation," said Makoff.
RATINGS AND PRICES
Still, while the adoption of the new language has been fast,
its effect on ratings, a key element on the pricing of deals,
has been nil.
"From a credit point of view, we don't think it will make a
material impact on ratings. That decision is driven by the
ability to pay," said Moody's Duggar.
A unresolved question in the event of a default is over
which equal treatment covenant will take precedent, as the new
ICMA-inspired pari passu clause is considered weaker in its
protection of creditors than the existing clause underpinning
the holdouts case against Argentina, Duggar said.
When CACs were introduced by Mexico in 2003 the effect on
market prices was negligible, say veteran bankers. That remains
the case.
"Regarding CACs, I don't think new issue bond pricing has
been materially impacted by the inclusion of the new language to
date," Clayton Pope, head of emerging market bond syndicate at
Credit Suisse in New York, told Reuters.
