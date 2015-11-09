By Tariro Mzezewa
NEW YORK Nov 9 The Institute of International
Finance has introduced an emerging market debt monitor to
analyze risks associated with investing in the sector.
The quarterly monitor tracks sectoral and external debt in
18 emerging market countries with focus on changing dynamics
impacting the rapid buildup in emerging market debt. Total
emerging market debt has risen by $28 trillion to 195 percent of
GDP since 2009, according to data from the IIF, a Washington,
D.C-based global trade group of financial institutions.
The IIF created the monitor after receiving requests for
information about emerging market debt from its members who are
investing "in a world where capital flows to emerging market
countries have become more volatile and subjective to changing
appetite for emerging market debt," said Sonja Gibbs, director
for global capital markets at the IIF.
The monitor will provide country-to-country and
sector-to-sector comparisons with details about global debt
across household, government, financial and non-financial
corporate sectors, which has risen by $50 trillion since 2009.
The public sector in developed markets and the non-financial
corporate sector in emerging markets have each risen by $13
trillion since 2009, driving the buildup of global debt and are
key elements in the IIF's monitor.
"When you try to analyze debt you have to provide a
comparison across emerging markets and relate it to developed
markets for a full understanding," said Emre Tiftik, financial
economist for Global Capital Markets at the IIF.
Although debt issuance in emerging markets has declined this
year, investors are returning to the sector where they are
finding value and returns in bonds denominated in local currency
in countries including Brazil, Turkey and Mexico.
The IIF will continue to modify the monitor over the next
year or two with interest in finding a way to highlight specific
debt ownership in emerging market countries.
