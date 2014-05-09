* Narrowing trend may soon run out of steam - analysts
* View related to emerging market growth expectations
By Carolyn Cohn
LONDON, May 9 The premium which emerging dollar
bonds hold over U.S. yields has shrunk to a level not seen since
May 2013 when the Federal Reserve flagged plans to taper its
stimulus programme and triggered a sell-off in the risky asset
class.
Now analysts and investors are wondering how far the
tightening in the premium can go. Their views are largely
related to expectations for emerging market growth - and suggest
the narrowing trend may soon run out of steam.
Emerging sovereign - or government - dollar bond yield
spreads relative to U.S. Treasury yields, as measured on the
benchmark JPMorgan emerging market global bond index
, squeezed in this week below the key 300 basis point
level, indicating buoyant demand for the asset class.
Investors have become accustomed to the U.S. Federal Reserve
scaling back, or tapering, its stimulus programme which had
boosted demand for high-yielding emerging market assets.
Emerging bond funds have taken in new money for several
weeks in a row after months of outflows, data from fund tracker
EPFR Global shows. And investors have been switching from
high-yield corporate debt from the developed world to emerging
markets with an eye on the yield pick-up that trade offers.
"There is still some value there and tapering is largely
priced in," said Marc Balston, emerging debt strategist at
Deutsche Bank. "We can go below last year's levels, given where
credit elsewhere is trading, but I would caution how much
further we can go."
The spread level has frequently fallen below the 300 bps
level, most notably in 2007 - before the 2008-09 global
financial crisis - when it hit a record low close to 150 bps,
though higher U.S. yields at that time meant overall emerging
debt yields were not at record low levels.
But spreads ballooned during the crisis, at 750 bps at their
height, never to return to anywhere near those pre-crisis
levels.
A break through the 300 bps level has in the more recent
past started investors talking about emerging market bubbles of
the kind seen in late 2012, when spreads tightened below 270
bps.
The sell-off after then-U.S. Federal Reserve chairman Ben
Bernanke's May 2013 speech took spreads to a high of nearly 400
bps and a rise in U.S. Treasury yields from super-low levels
also pushed up the overall average yield of emerging debt.
FALLING GROWTH
While investors have focused on the Fed, market specialists
said falling growth expectations in emerging markets, often
linked to lower growth expectations for China, also contributed
to the sell-off.
Balston looks at the link between consensus forecasts for
growth in emerging markets and the debt spreads, which he said
have supported the recent narrowing in spreads.
Growth expectations narrowed last year to 1.4 percentage
points above developed markets, from 2.3 points.
"It now seems to have stabilised at that point and spreads
have come in quite a lot," he said.
U.S. yields have also subsided - 10-year Treasury notes are
yielding 2.6 percent, where yields above 3 percent were
anticipated. That points to overall yields for emerging
sovereign debt of 5.6 percent on average, compared with 5.1
percent a year ago, and as much as 6.5 percent at the time of
record low spreads in 2007.
Frontier market spreads, a growing higher-yielding
asset class, have enjoyed an even quicker tightening process,
narrowing 120 bps from the start of the year and retracing 80
percent of their losses, compared to 70 percent for the broader
index.
Leaving aside Ukraine, which is suffering due to the
conflict with Russia, investors have shown a change of heart
towards other high-yielding debt markets, due to waning fear of
default or local economic reforms.
"Argentina, Venezuela are performing well," said Stuart
Culverhouse, chief economist at frontier markets broker Exotix,
adding: "There are arguments that emerging market risks could
continue to fall - maybe growth slowdown has reached its maximum
and will begin to pick up."
But Steve Ellis, a portfolio manager at Fidelity Worldwide
Investments, looks at spreads against emerging market PMI data,
and says this correlation is flashing warning signals.
"Those are suggesting the spread is near the bottom end of
the range. If growth starts picking up in emerging markets, we
will become more bullish," he said.
The HSBC composite emerging markets PMI index picked up
slightly in April to 50.4, but is only just above the 50 level
which separates growth from contraction.
And Grant Webster, emerging debt fund manager at Investec,
was doubtful that spreads could tighten much further after their
recent strong run, following outlook and rating downgrades for
emerging economies over the past year.
"(Spread tightening) is possible but valuation-wise it
doesn't make sense - credit quality is stable to slightly
deteriorating."
(Additional reporting by Sujata Rao; Editing by Janet Lawrence)