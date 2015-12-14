NEW YORK Dec 14 Emerging market debt trading volumes fell 22 percent versus the same period a year ago, marking the lowest quarterly volume since 2009, according to survey results released on Monday.

"Weakness in commodities and the political pressure on countries like Brazil have led to wider spreads, lower issuance and lower secondary trading volumes," said Finbar Cooke, head of Latin American credit trading at Barclays, in the EMTA statement.

EMTA, the emerging markets debt trading and investment industry trade association, said volume reached $1.137 trillion versus $1.453 trillion in third quarter of 2014. Volume was down six percent from the second quarter.

Mexican instruments were the most traded in the quarter at $210 billion, followed by $87 billion for Brazil and $82 billion for China. (Reporting by Tariro Mzezewa; Editing by Diane Craft)